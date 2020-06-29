Eurozone Inflation Preview: EUR/USD has room to rise if Core CPI tops 1% amid positive bias

- Preliminary eurozone inflation figures for June will likely beat expectations.
- An increase of core inflation back above 1% would be a welcome surprise for the euro.
- EUR/USD has the wind in its back due to the better coronavirus situation.
Giving the Germans reasons to be worried – that would be welcome news for euro bulls. Economists at Europe's largest economy tend to fear the specter of rising prices – with pictures of wheelbarrows full of worthless cash in the ill-fated Weimar Republic coming to mind. In recent years, the European Central Bank found itself fighting the danger of deflation – not inflation.
The coronavirus crisis sent the headline Consumer Price Index close to zero amid a fall in demand. Isabel Schnabel, a German member of the European Central Bank, even said that CPI may dip below 0%. However, that is almost impossible for June. Early figures from her country and from Spain both came out above expectations.
That makes the current expectation for 0.1% YoY CPI obsolete.
Core matters
The focus for the upcoming release – and for the ECB in recent years – is therefore on Core CPI. Germany and Spain did not publish underlying inflation figures, which are projected to hold at 0.9%. The increase in headline raises the chances for a run above 1%.
That would still be far from the bank's "2% or close to 2%" target – but would be welcome by the Frankfurt-based institution and by EUR/USD buyers. It would reduce the chances for a rate cut by the ECB – whose deposit rate is already at -0.50%.
What about Quantitative Easing? In any case, Christine Lagarde, President of the European Central Bank, said that the Pandemic Emergency Purchase Program – already worth €1.35 trillion – is essential to prevent deflation. It will likely remain unchanged until the crisis ends.
Any increase above 1% would, therefore, boost the common currency, and now has higher chances of happening. A disappointing rise of 0.8% yearly or less would weigh on the euro.
What would happen if Core CPI meets economists' expectations with 0.9%? In that case, EUR/USD may still edge higher.
EUR/USD positive bias
The common currency is benefiting from having COVID-19 under control – in comparison to the US and the UK. The euro seems to weather any dollar strength better than its peers. Is the euro also turning into a safe-haven currency?
That temporarily happened in 2015 around the Greek crisis and still requires more proof in 2020. Nevertheless, at least for the inflation report, EUR/USD has room to rise.
Conclusion
Eurozone CPI will likely exceed original estimates and rise more than 0.1%, leaving the focus on Core CPI. An increase beyond 1% would boost the euro, which benefits from a positive bias.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
