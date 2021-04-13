Dax, EuroStoxx, Ftse
Dax 30 June held the smallest weekly range for almost a year and a half – just 178 ticks all last week. Yesterday we held a range of just 88 ticks.
EuroStoxx 50 June held 7 ticks below 3940/45 & 7 ticks above 3900/3890.
FTSE 100 June still holding the January high at 6900/6910.
Daily analysis
Dax holding first support at 15200/180 perfectly again yesterday triggered a recovery to 15255/275 before a high at 15291. Further gains today target the all time high at 15325/338, perhaps as far as 15380/400 & 15520/560.
Downside is likely to be limited in the bull trend with first support again at 15200/180. A break below 15160 however risks a slide to 15130/110. Below 15000 can target 15050/040 before strong support at 15000/14990.
EuroStoxx hits the next target of 3940/45 in the bull trend & held here all last week. Further gains eventually can target 3975/80 & 3995/99.
Downside is expected to be limited with support at 3900/3890. (We held 7 ticks above here yesterday). Longs need stops below 3880 for a test of support at 3860/55.
FTSE held support at 6840/30 throughout most of the day, except for 1 spike down to 6810. We have held support at 6840/30 perfectly since this spike but below 6810 can target strong support at 6790/80. Longs need stops below 6770.
A bounce targets 6865/70 with minor resistance at the January high at 6900/6910. A break above here is obviously positive & signals a move towards the 100 week moving average at 6970/85.
Chart
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retraces below 1.1900 ahead of US CPI data
The EUR/USD pair edged lower in the early European session. The pair peaked at 1.1917 amid a resistance confluence. However, it lacked the strength to hold onto the gains. The renewed strength in the US dollar sponsored the downside momentum in the pair.
When are the UK data releases and how could they affect GBP/USD?
The GBP/USD pair is under pressure, testing lows near 1.3725, as the attention turns towards the critical UK macro releases. Although the major remains underpinned by the optimism surrounding the UK re-opening from the covid-induced lockdown restrictions.
Gold defends 21-DMA support amid USD rebound, US CPI eyed
Gold sees some signs of life amid weaker Treasury yields. The yellow metal fell nearly $11 on Monday, extending its two days of declines, as the Treasury yields reversed course and edged slightly higher following a good three-year note auction.
Bitcoin a “caged bull” with little resistance ahead as BTC still in price discovery mode
Bitcoin price continues to struggle to reach a record high above $60,000. However, BTC demand and on-chain data suggest a bullish outlook for the pioneer cryptocurrency. Bloomberg analyst Mike McGlone indicates Bitcoin is in price discovery, far from reaching the cycle top.
Weekly outlook: Inflation in the spotlight
Inflation and inflation expectations are likely to be in the spotlight in the coming week. We saw a decline in US inflation expectations this week and with that, a decline in bond yields that pressured the dollar.