Eurostoxx

EuroStoxx 50 June continues higher to the next target of 3940/45 in the bull trend & we topped exactly here in overbought conditions.

We wrote: Downside is expected to be limited with support at 3900/3890.

Daily analysis

EuroStoxx hits the next target of 3940/45 in the bull trend. Further gains can target 3975/80 & 3995/99.

Downside is expected to be limited with support at 3900/3890. Longs need stops below 3880 for a test of support at 3860/55.

Chart