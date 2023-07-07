European stocks recover from this week's rout on weaker US jobs report

European indices managed to regain some of Thursday's sharp losses amid weaker-than-expected NFP data while US stocks were mixed, says Axel Rudolph, Senior Market Analyst at online trading platform IG.
US economy adds fewer jobs than expected
“US stock indices only saw a short-lived bounce as the US added 209k jobs, less than an expected 225k, in June following a downwardly revised 306k in May. The reading gives the Fed some breathing space with regards to future rate hikes. Nonetheless, according to the CME Fed Watch tool, 92% of participants expect to see another 25-basis point rate high at the 26 July monetary meeting."
Commodities end week on a high
“Commodities such as gas, oil, gold, silver and copper all rallied by over 1% on Friday as the US dollar dropped on weaker-than-expected US Non-Farm Payrolls and as US wages rose more than expected in June."
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
