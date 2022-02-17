Euro Stock Market Index News & Analysis 2022: Elliott Wave Analysis DAX 40, FTSE, STOXX 50 EURUSD (Forex).
Euro Indices Overview: DAX & Eurostock Elliott Wave Triangle Intermediate Wave E of (4).
Video Chapters:
00:00 DAX 40 (GDAXI).
04:36 EURO STOXX 50.
06:58 UK100 / FTSE 100.
09:08 Forex EURUSD.
European Indices Elliott Wave Counts:
FTSE 100 Elliott Wave (c) of ii).
EURO STOXX 50 Elliott Wave c) of 2 or E of (4).
DAX 40 Elliott Wave c) of 2 or E of (4).
FOREX EURUSD Wave (c) of b) or (i) of c).
Euro Trading Strategies:
EURUSD, waiting for next trade set up.
DAX & EuroStock: Long on Indices.
