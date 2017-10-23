European FX Outlook: The PMI day ahead
What you need to know before markets open
• Set of flash manufacturing and services activity reports is scheduled for Tuesday with Eurozone PMI seen decelerating slightly.
• US President about to appoint new Federal Reserve chairman.
Tuesday’s market moving events
• French manufacturing PMI is expected to pick up slightly to 56.2 in October, while services PMI is expected to remain flat at 57.0.
• German manufacturing PMI is expected to decelerate to 60.1 in October while services PMI are to remain flat at 55.5.
• Eurozone’s manufacturing PMI is set to decelerate slightly to 57.9 in October and services to correct lower to 55.7.
• US flash manufacturing PMI is expected to rise to 53.3 in October while services are to remain flat at 55.2.
• Richmond Fed manufacturing index is expected to fall to 17 in October from reading of 19 in September.
Major forex market movers
• US Dollar was unable to hold onto gains above ¥114.00 mark on Monday with USD/JPY falling to ¥113.20 territory and closing the gap it opened with after Sunday’s elections in Japan.
• EUR will be in a spotlight with flash manufacturing and services activity due on Tuesday.
• The US Dollar should be underpinned by Trump announcing he is going to pick new Fed chairman soon.
Monday’s macro summary
• Catalan PM Puigdemont called for a parliamentary session on Thursday with the risk of Independence declaration weighing on euro in tandem with the ECB announcement of asset purchasing program taper due on Thursday later this week.
• Optimism about business conditions in the UK fell for the first time in a year, a report from Confederation of British Industries showed in October.
• Canada’s wholesale prices rose 0.5% m/m in August after rising 1.5% m/m in July.
• US President Trump is set to appoint the Federal Reserve chairman “soon”.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.