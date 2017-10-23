European FX Outlook: The PMI day ahead

What you need to know before markets open

• Set of flash manufacturing and services activity reports is scheduled for Tuesday with Eurozone PMI seen decelerating slightly.

• US President about to appoint new Federal Reserve chairman.

Tuesday’s market moving events

• French manufacturing PMI is expected to pick up slightly to 56.2 in October, while services PMI is expected to remain flat at 57.0.

• German manufacturing PMI is expected to decelerate to 60.1 in October while services PMI are to remain flat at 55.5.

• Eurozone’s manufacturing PMI is set to decelerate slightly to 57.9 in October and services to correct lower to 55.7.

• US flash manufacturing PMI is expected to rise to 53.3 in October while services are to remain flat at 55.2.

• Richmond Fed manufacturing index is expected to fall to 17 in October from reading of 19 in September.



Major forex market movers

• US Dollar was unable to hold onto gains above ¥114.00 mark on Monday with USD/JPY falling to ¥113.20 territory and closing the gap it opened with after Sunday’s elections in Japan.

• EUR will be in a spotlight with flash manufacturing and services activity due on Tuesday.

• The US Dollar should be underpinned by Trump announcing he is going to pick new Fed chairman soon.



Monday’s macro summary

• Catalan PM Puigdemont called for a parliamentary session on Thursday with the risk of Independence declaration weighing on euro in tandem with the ECB announcement of asset purchasing program taper due on Thursday later this week.

• Optimism about business conditions in the UK fell for the first time in a year, a report from Confederation of British Industries showed in October.

• Canada’s wholesale prices rose 0.5% m/m in August after rising 1.5% m/m in July.

• US President Trump is set to appoint the Federal Reserve chairman “soon”.

