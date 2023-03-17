There has been a revival of tensions about banking stocks this afternoon, causing stock markets to go into reverse, says Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG.
Stocks drop further on banking worries
“Hopes that the banking crisis would continue to fade have themselves grown weaker, as stocks fell again, reversing much of yesterday’s move higher. Credit Suisse continues to be the bugbear for Europe, while in the US First Republic worries are still the main driver of losses. This week has been a liquidity crisis, but it seems that the moves by authorities to remedy the situation have not completely reassured wary investors.”
ECB hawks bolster the euro
“Risk appetite had been reviving on the hope that central banks might be easing off the gas pedal around rate hikes, but it looks like the post-ECB consensus is breaking down. Markets would rather see central banks pause for now, in order to let the chaos subside. Next week’s Fed meeting will be a key test for this.”
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD edges higher toward 1.0650 ahead of the weekend
EUR/USD has stretched higher toward 1.0650 in the American session on Friday with the US Dollar staying under selling pressure amid falling US T-bond yields. The risk-averse market atmosphere, however, seems to be limiting the pair's upside heading into the weekend.
GBP/USD holds near 1.2150, looks to post weekly gains
GBP/USD has gained traction and returned to the 1.2150 area following the earlier pullback toward 1.2100. The pair remains on track to end the week in positive territory with the US Dollar staying on the back foot during the American trading hours on Friday.
Gold jumps to eleven-month high past $1,960
Gold price retreated to the $1,960 after having touched its highest level since April at $1,965 in the early American session on Friday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down nearly 5% on the day near 3.4%, allowing XAU/USD cling to its impressive daily gains.
Cardano price could still see a 10% weekly profit by Sunday
Cardano (ADA) price is currently mostly unchanged for the week after some fierce whipsaw price action that resulted at one point in a 10% gain or a 5% loss for the week.
XPeng Earnings: XPEV stock soars 11% despite earnings miss
XPeng (XPEV) added 11.4% on Friday morning to trade near $9.30 after issuing quarterly earnings that missed analyst targets for the fourth quarter.