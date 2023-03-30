Introduction
VolatilityMarkets suggests top quant trade ideas to take advantage of trending markets.
Market summary
Price
EURUSD last price was € 1.087321.
Trend analysis
In the short term Euro has been accelerating higher. In the long term Euro has been accelerating higher.
Value analysis
Over the past 20 days, the EURUSD price increased 15 days and decreased 5 days.
For every up day, there were 0.33 down days.
The average return on days where the price increased is 0.3482%.
The average return on days where the price decreased is -0.6354%.
Performance
Over the past 20 Days, the price has increased by 2.03% percent.
Over the past 20 days, the average return per day has been 0.1015% percent.
Trade idea
With the long term trend being the stronger of the two, we propose a long trade idea with an overnight time horizon.
Quant trade idea
Buy € 428,602 EUR, or 4.29 lots of Euro, take profit at € 1.0899 level with 50.05% odds for a € 998 EUR gain, stop out at € 1.0848 with 49.99% odds for a € 1,000 EUR loss through an overnight time horizon
Intraday predictions
EUR/USD trend analysis
EURUSD last price was € 1.087321. The long term trend accelerating higher is stronger than the short term trend accelerating higher. This trade goes long when price has been moving higher and accelerating over the past 20 days.
EUR/USD value analysis
Over the past 20 days, the EURUSD price increased 15 days and decreased 5 days. For every up day, there were 0.33 down days. The average return on days where the price increased is 0.3482% The average return on days where the price decreased is -0.6354% Over the past 20 Days, the price has increased by 2.03% percent. Over the past 20 days, the average return per day has been 0.1015% percent.
EUR/USD worst/best case scenario analysis
Within 1 week, our worst case scenario where we are 95% certain that this level won't trade for EURUSD, is € 1.079929, and the best case scenario overnight is € 1.094713. levels outside of this range are unlikely, but still possible, to trade. We are 50% confident that € 1.0848 could trade and that € 1.0899 could trade. These levels are within statistical probability.
Expected range
Within 1 week, our worst case scenario where we are 95% certain that this level won't trade for EURUSD, is € 1.079929, and the best case scenario overnight is € 1.094713. levels outside of this range are unlikely, but still possible, to trade
We are 50% confident that € 1.0848 could trade and that € 1.0899 could trade. These levels are within statistical probability.
Probability Vs Payout Chart:
This graph contrasts the percentage payout of holding a position vs the probability that the payout occurs. The red and green columns represent the probability of stopping out and taking profit and their associated payouts.
Key Takeaways:
-
Price today € 1.087321.
-
Over the past 20 days, the EURUSD price increased 15 days and decreased 5 Days.
-
For every up day, there were 0.33 down days.
-
The average return on days where the price increased is 0.3482%.
-
The average return on days where the price decreased is -0.6354%.
-
Over the past 20 Days, the price has increased by 2.03% percent.
-
Over the past 20 days, the average return per day has been 0.1015% percent.
-
Over the past 20 days, The price has on average been accelerating: 1.0768 pips per day higher.
-
Over the last session, the price increased by 30.46 pips.
-
Over the last session, the price increased by 0.2801 %.
-
Over the last session, the price accelerated by 26.56 pips.
Volatility Markets provides trend following trade ideas for momentum traders. The Volatility Markets Newswire measures the direction and acceleration of a security and then structures a trade idea to capitalize on the trend. While trends have been shown to exist in markets over the past 100 years, they are no guarantee of future asset prices. You should take these ideas lightly and at your own risk.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD climbs above 1.0900 after US data
EUR/USD has extended its daily rally beyond 1.0900 on Thursday. The data from the US showed an increase in weekly Jobless Claims and the BEA revised Q4 GDP growth lower to 2.6% from 2.7%. Meanwhile, hot inflation data from Germany helps the Euro gather strength.
GBP/USD regains traction, rises to fresh multi-week highs above 1.2370
Following a downward correction in the European session, GBP/USD has gathered bullish momentum and climbed to its highest level since early February above 1.2370. The risk-positive market atmosphere and disappointing data releases from the US weigh on the USD.
Gold struggles to hold above $1,970
Gold price has managed to edge higher toward $1,970 amid broad US Dollar weakness on Thursday but failed to preserve its bullish momentum. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield gained traction and rose toward 3.6% after US data, limiting XAU/USD's upside.
Ethereum (ETH) holders gear up for Shanghai hard fork, will token unlock be delayed?
Ethereum network’s key upgrade, the Shanghai hard fork, is planned to go live on April 12. This is the most significant event since the altcoin’s transition to Proof-of-Stake, widely known as the Merge.
Euro area HICP Preview: Peak inflation or base effects? No trade-off for ECB (for now) Premium
Inflation is seen dropping sharply across the Euro area economies in March. ECB dropped its rate hike guidance in March. Chief Lagarde said no trade-off between price and financial stability.