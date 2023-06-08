EURGBP posted limited gains following the pivot from a six-month low of 0.8566 as the 0.8615 territory proved a tough obstacle this week.
Previously, the pair stopped near the lower boundary of the channel containing the price action since the beginning of the year, hinting at a possible bullish reversal. The momentum indicators are higher than their recent lows, sustaining some hopes for a short-term recovery. However, the negative slope of the SMAs and the “death cross” between the 50- and 200-day SMAs suggest the 2023 downtrend will remain intact.
A clear close above the 0.8615 bar could initially face the constraining 20-day SMA, currently at 0.8653. If the bulls breach that line, the door will open for the 0.8700-0.8725 resistance region, where the 50% Fibonacci retracement of the 0.8200-0.9249 uptrend is placed. Nevertheless, traders might wait for a decisive extension above the downward-sloping channel and the 200-day SMA at 0.8750 in order to raise buying orders up to the 38.2% Fibonacci level of 0.8850.
Alternatively, a break below 0.8585 could cause the price to fall towards the channel’s lower boundary and the 61.8% Fibonacci of 0.8535. Another failure here could add more fuel to the sell-off, bringing the 0.8485 zone under examination ahead of the 78.6% Fibonacci mark of 0.8425.
In summary, EURGBP could remain supported in the short term, though a broad bullish trend reversal seems unlikely at the moment.
Forex trading and trading in other leveraged products involves a significant level of risk and is not suitable for all investors.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends gains toward 1.0750 despite disappointing EU data
EUR/USD is stretching higher toward 1.0750, as bulls ignore dismal revisions to the Eurozone GDP and jobs data. The pair is benefiting from the ongoing decline in the US Dollar, despite positive US Treasury bond yields and tepid risk sentiment. Focus shifts to the US data.
GBP/USD advances toward 1.2500 as US Dollar extends losses
GBP/USD is rising toward 1.2500 in the European session. The pair capitalizes on the extended US Dollar weakness, despite a cautious market mood and higher US Treasury bond yields. The UK docket remains data-dry, as the focus shifts to the US data.
Gold rebounds to near $1,950 as investors divide about Fed’s policy
Gold price (XAU/USD) attempted a recovery after dropping to near $1,940.00. The precious metal has extended its rebound move to near $1,950.00 as the US Dollar Index (DXY) has dropped sharply.
Dogecoin price could rally 30% if DOGE history over the last six months is enough to go by
Dogecoin price has been trading within a fixed range over the last six months, taking seasonal leaps as volatility increased. With this accumulation pattern, the king of meme coins could be en route to complete the next bounce cycle.
Plenty of hawkishness to go around
We haven’t seen a lot in the way of volatility and price action this week, but what we have seen is a clear message coming from many central banks. That message is one of hawkishness.