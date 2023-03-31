Share:

EUR/USD

Looking at EURUSD’s weekly chart, we can see that the FX pair topped twice at its resistance level at around $1.0920 and currently it is traded at around $1.0904. Today, if it holds the level of $1.09, then we could see it rising above that resistance level to a new year’s high rate, otherwise it should drop towards the support level of around $1.0840. Today, the European CPI and the US’ PCE Price Index will be announced, which will play a significant part on the direction of the forex pair.