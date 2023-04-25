The EUR/USD pair climbed as much as 1.1067 today where it has reached strong supply. Now, it has turned to the downside and is trading. After such an impressive rally, a retreat was natural. The rate could test and retest the near-term support levels before jumping higher again. Fundamentally, the CB Consumer Confidence should be decisive later. Poor US figures could bring a new bullish momentum.
Technically, the EUR/USD pair failed to stay above the descending pitchfork’s upper median line (uml) signaling exhausted buyers. Now, it could approach and reach the 1.0982 static support. The bias remains bullish despite this sell-off. The retreat could bring us new long opportunities.
Information on the Learn2.trade website and inside our Telegram Group is intended for educational purposes and is not to be construed as investment advice. Trading the financial markets carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Before trading, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, experience, and risk appetite. Only trade with money you are prepared to lose. Like any investment, there is a possibility that you could sustain losses of some or all of your investment whilst trading. You should seek independent advice before trading if you have any doubts. Past performance in the markets is not a reliable indicator of future performance. Learn2.trade takes no responsibility for loss incurred as a result of the content provided inside our Telegram Groups. By signing up as a member you acknowledge that we are not providing financial advice and that you are making the decision on the trades you place in the markets. We have no knowledge of the level of money you are trading with or the level of risk you are taking with each trade.
