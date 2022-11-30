The EUR/USD pair rallied sharply on Monday morning, only to erase all of the gains during the US session, and it closed in negative territory, likely undermined by the mess in China.
After that, the dollar saw a widespread dip that didn't seem to be caused by any particular news, leading to a significant comeback of EUR/USD on Tuesday morning. Some observers attributed the improvement in sentiment to the optimism that the turbulence in China will ultimately result in the expected relaxation of the nation's zero-COVID policy.
Therefore, the euro-dollar pair traded half a percent higher during Tuesday's London session, changing hands near 1.04.
EU economic sentiment stays frail
According to information released on Tuesday by the European Commission, the Economic Sentiment Indicator (ESI) for the Euro area increased from 92.7 in October to 93.7 in November. This result was just higher than the 93.5 market forecast. The ESI increased for the EU by 1 point to 92.2.
Further information on the report showed that the Euro Area's Industrial Confidence fell to -2 from -1.2, and the Services Confidence increased a little to 2.3 from 2.1.
Inflation falls in November
Moreover, in November, consumer inflation in Spain increased by 6.8% compared to a year earlier, less than the 7.3% increase in October.
Furthermore, the federal state of North Rhine-Westphalia, the most populous state in Germany, revealed that consumer prices decreased 0.8% on the month, a far more significant decrease than the 0.2% experts had predicted and a striking turnaround from October's 1.2% gain.
This strengthens predictions for a more significant slowdown in European prices before Wednesday's preliminary measurement of inflation in the Eurozone for November.
The Eurozone's inflation rate is projected to be 10.4% in November, a slight decrease from the 10.6% recorded in October, although these figures indicate a more significant decline may be possible.
"The question is whether inflation will fall back from the highs reached (not far from 11% year-on-year) and allow the European Central Bank to ease its hawkish rhetoric a bit," analysts at ING said.
As a result, they expect the EUR/USD pair to fall back toward the 1.02 area in the second half of the week.
In addition, data from the September Housing Price Index and the Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index will be part of the US economic calendar later today.
Choppy trading expected to continue
Technically speaking, the pair is having trouble staying above the key resistance of the 200-day moving average, currently near 1.038. The next target for bulls will be at this week’s highs near 1.0480.
On the downside, the support is seen at the previous week’s lows at around 1.0230. Until the pair decides and posts a break of those two levels, we might see price action sideways.
Any opinions, news, research, predictions, analyses, prices or other information contained in this article is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. Investro.com will not accept liability for any loss or damage including, without limitation, to any loss of profit which may arise directly or indirectly from use of or reliance on such information
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops toward 1.0300, eyes on Powell
EUR/USD came under renewed bearish pressure and dropped toward 1.0300 amid month-end flows. The US Dollar Index gathers strength following the mixed macroeconomic data releases while investors await FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell's speech.
GBP/USD retreats to 1.1900 as US Dollar recovers
GBP/USD has reversed its direction and declined toward 1.1900 after having climbed above 1.2000 earlier in the day. Wall Street's main indexes are trading mixed after the opening bell and the US Dollar benefits from the cautious mood ahead of Powell's speech.
Gold holding ground around $1,750 as Powell looms
XAU/USD holds on to modest intraday gains after hitting a fresh weekly high. Investors await US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's words to move more aggressively. Mixed US data showed better-than-anticipated growth but tepid employment performance.
ECB director calls for Bitcoin ban, says BTC is not suitable for payments or investments
European Central Bank's head stated Bitcoin should not be legalized. The bank’s director general Ulrich Bindseil states that regulation of cryptocurrencies is not equivalent to legalization.
S&P 500 (SPX) waits for Powell as ADP helps doves and GDP helps hawks
Equities snoozed across the finish line on Tuesday with little catalyst. The Dow closed completely flat almost to the tick. The NASDAQ was lower by 0.7%, and the S&P 500 was also barely changed.