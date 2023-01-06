EUR/USD technical analysis summary
Below 1.048.
Sell Stop.
Above 1.076.
Stop Loss.
|Indicator
|Signal
|RSI
|Sell
|MACD
|Sell
|MA(200)
|Neutral
|Fractals
|Sell
|Parabolic SAR
|Sell
|Bollinger Bands
|Neutral
EUR/USD chart analysis
On the daily timeframe, EURUSD: D1 is in a long-term downtrend but has been correcting up lately. Before opening a position, the 200-day moving average line must be broken down. A number of technical analysis indicators have formed downward signals. We do not rule out a bearish movement if EURUSD: D1 falls below the 200-day moving average and lower Bollinger band: 1.048. This level can be used as an entry point. Initial risk cap is possible above the last 3 upper fractals, the upper Bollinger band, and the Parabolic signal: 1.076. After opening a pending order, we move the stop following the Bollinger and Parabolic signals to the next fractal low. Thus, we change the potential profit/loss ratio in our favor. The most cautious traders, after making a trade, can switch to a four-hour chart and set a stop loss, moving it in the direction of movement. If the price overcomes the stop level (1.076) without activating the order (1.048), it is recommended to delete the order: there are internal changes in the market that were not taken into account.
Fundamental analysis of forex - EUR/USD
In the US, good data on the labor market came out from the independent agency ADP. Will EURUSD quotes fall?
United States ADP Nonfarm Employment Change (Nonfarm Employment Change) in December 2022 increased to 235 thousand compared to 127 thousand in November. This is much better than the forecast. Now investors expect the same positive publication of official data on the labor market (United States Nonfarm Payrolls) on January 6. On the same day, the European Union Consumer Price Index will be released. Inflation in the EU is forecast to remain high at 10.5% y/y. This could be a negative factor for the euro.
Want to get more free analytics? Open Demo Account now to get daily news and analytical materials.
This overview has an informative character and is not financial advice or a recommendation. IFCMarkets. Corp. under any circumstances is not liable for any action taken by someone else after reading this article.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD climbs to 1.0600 as US Dollar selloff picks up steam Premium
EUR/USD has gathered bullish momentum and climbed toward 1.0600 on Friday. Following the mixed December jobs report from the US, the disappointing ISM Services PMI survey triggered a US Dollar selloff, fueling the pair's daily rally.
GBP/USD advances above 1.2000 after weak US PMI data Premium
GBP/USD has extended its daily rally and advanced beyond 1.2000 on Friday. The US Dollar stays under heavy selling pressure after the data published by the ISM showed an unexpected contraction in the service sector's business activity in December.
Gold gathers bullish momentum, rises above $1,860
Gold price gathered bullish momentum and rose above $1,860 in the American session. After the ISM Services PMI came in much worse than expected, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down more than 3% on the day below 3.6%, providing a boost to XAU/USD.
Ethereum price may drop 12% before it reaches $1,300
Ethereum price has been performing far better in comparison to other altcoins despite correcting significantly during the FTX crash. The cryptocurrency is still maintaining its macro uptrend, which is crucial for ETH to recover its losses.
TSLA struggles as deliveries and Elon Musk scare investors
Tesla stock continues to suffer as delivery data plummets. TSLA also punished by Elon Musk distractions on Twitter. EV giant stock is oversold, buying the dip below $100 could be profitable.