The EUR/USD is still bearish. We should see a continuation down as the price has made 1-2-3 pattern at resistance.
D H5 and W L3 are camarilla pivots in the resistance zone of the EUR/USD. European banks are on Eastern holiday, so we might see slow movement and low volatility. 1.1755-65 is the entry zone for the pair and continuation of the trend should lead towards 1.1720 and 1.1677, but it will probably not happen today. The US banks are working normally so we might see a volatility jump in the afternoon.
The analysis has been done with the CAMMACD.Core System.
