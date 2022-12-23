For the 6th day in a row the scenario remains the same with the pair locked in an extremely limited range of fluctuation either side of the 1,06 level.
The single European currency, even though it received some pressure yesterday and found itself retreating to the levels of 1,0570, it did not differentiate the last behavior and very soon reacted again above 1,06 level.
The behavior of the FX market on the EUR/USD pair over the last few days has provided an excellent environment for trading in a very tight range which is the extreme joy of range trading ''scalping'' traders with an short time targets.
As we have already mentioned in the previous days the pair remains locked at the current levels and is having difficulty finding any direction as the US currency seems to gather some advantages to go on the counterattack and absorb a significant part of the last pressures but at the same time the latest hawkish rhetoric from the European Central Bank appears to be creating significant support for the euro.
Yesterday's pressures on the international stock markets which i expected and already noticed 2 days ago strengthened the dollar again as it received the benefits as a safe haven currency.
The announcement on the growth path of the US economy positively surprised the markets and now leaves open the possibility that Fed will return to more aggressive rhetoric as its great concern about a recession in the US economy seems to be limited.
On today's agenda stands out the announcement of the index for personal consumption expenditures in the United States as well as the durable goods orders which the central bank monitors with extreme interest as they significantly affect the inflation indicators and sometimes determines the Fed's decisions.
As we have entered the last day of trading before the Christmas holidays the market remains confused struggling to find direction and the most likely scenario is that today will have a similar trading behavior as the last few days.
A possibly surprise in the announcements from the US economy later in the day combined with the very shallow market May be a decisive factor so that we see something different.
Once again yesterday's behavior of the pair confirmed the latest strategy to buy the US currency at every peak.
I see no significant reason for this strategy to change at present.
𝘛𝘩𝘦 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘷𝘪𝘥𝘦𝘥 𝘪𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘮𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘳𝘪𝘢𝘭 𝘢𝘯𝘥/𝘰𝘳 𝘢𝘯𝘺 𝘰𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘳 𝘮𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘳𝘪𝘢𝘭 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘪𝘴 𝘳𝘦𝘧𝘦𝘳𝘳𝘦𝘥 𝘵𝘰, 𝘸𝘩𝘦𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘳 𝘪𝘵 𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘦𝘴 𝘧𝘳𝘰𝘮 𝘢 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘳𝘥 𝘱𝘢𝘳𝘵𝘺 𝘰𝘳 𝘯𝘰𝘵, 𝘪𝘴 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘪𝘯𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘮𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘱𝘶𝘳𝘱𝘰𝘴𝘦𝘴 𝘰𝘯𝘭𝘺 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘴𝘩𝘢𝘭𝘭 𝘯𝘰𝘵 𝘣𝘦 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘴𝘪𝘥𝘦𝘳𝘦𝘥 𝘢𝘴 𝘢 𝘳𝘦𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘥𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘢𝘯𝘥/𝘰𝘳 𝘪𝘯𝘷𝘦𝘴𝘵𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘢𝘥𝘷𝘪𝘤𝘦 𝘢𝘯𝘥/𝘰𝘳 𝘪𝘯𝘷𝘦𝘴𝘵𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘦𝘢𝘳𝘤𝘩 𝘢𝘯𝘥/𝘰𝘳 𝘴𝘶𝘨𝘨𝘦𝘴𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘴 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘱𝘦𝘳𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘮𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘢𝘯𝘺 𝘢𝘤𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘴 𝘸𝘪𝘵𝘩 𝘧𝘪𝘯𝘢𝘯𝘤𝘪𝘢𝘭 𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘥𝘶𝘤𝘵𝘴 𝘰𝘳 𝘪𝘯𝘴𝘵𝘳𝘶𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘴; 𝘰𝘳 𝘵𝘰 𝘱𝘢𝘳𝘵𝘪𝘤𝘪𝘱𝘢𝘵𝘦 𝘪𝘯 𝘢𝘯𝘺 𝘱𝘢𝘳𝘵𝘪𝘤𝘶𝘭𝘢𝘳 𝘵𝘳𝘢𝘥𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘴𝘵𝘳𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘨𝘺. 𝘗𝘢𝘴𝘵 𝘱𝘦𝘳𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘮𝘢𝘯𝘤𝘦 𝘥𝘰𝘦𝘴 𝘯𝘰𝘵 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘴𝘵𝘪𝘵𝘶𝘵𝘦 𝘢 𝘳𝘦𝘭𝘪𝘢𝘣𝘭𝘦 𝘪𝘯𝘥𝘪𝘤𝘢𝘵𝘰𝘳 𝘰𝘧 𝘧𝘶𝘵𝘶𝘳𝘦 𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘶𝘭𝘵𝘴.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to small gains above 1.0600 after US data Premium
EUR/USD continues to trade in positive territory slightly above 1.0600 on Friday. The data from the US showed that the annual core PCE inflation declined to 4.7% in November and New Home Sales increased by 5.8%. These data, however, failed to trigger a reaction.
GBP/USD continues to fluctuate in daily range near 1.2050
GBP/USD has struggled to make a decisive move in either direction after the US data and stayed within its daily range at around 1.2050. The US Bureau of Economic Analysis reported that the Core PCE Price Index declined to 4.7% on a yearly basis in November.
Gold struggles to reclaim $1,800 as US yields edge higher
Gold price retreated modestly after having tested $1,800 during the American trading hours. Following the PCE inflation and New Home Sales data from the US, the 10-year US T-bond yield is up more than 1% on the day, not allowing XAU/USD to gather bullish momentum.
FTX demands intervention from bankruptcy court over $440 million Robinhood shares
FTX, led by the current CEO, John Ray, is working with the bankruptcy court but not without facing any troubles. The latest in the mix is the ownership over the Robinhood shares tied to Alameda Research, FTX’s sister company.
The consumer believes inflation is coming down, but is this really true?
The new data in the US today is GDP, the Chicago Fed and the usual initial jobless claims. Normally this array of fresh info would be interesting and market-moving, but the markets are only thinly populated these days and may brush off everything out of fear of no exit.