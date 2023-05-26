EUR/USD: Potential rise today, towards its resistance level of $1.0820

Looking at EURUSD’s chart, we can see that the FX pair is in a downtrend today, and it is currently traded 25 pips above its support level, at the rate of $1.0735. Today, if it holds above the support level of $1.07-1.0710, we could expect it to rise towards its resistance level at around $1.0820. Its direction will also depend on the US’ announcements at 15:30 (GMT+3) on durable goods orders and on the PCE price index.
EUR/USD holds steady below 1.0750 ahead of key US data
EUR/USD continues to trade in a relatively tight channel below 1.0750 on Friday as investors refrain from committing to large positions. The US Dollar struggles to find demand ahead of April PCE inflation data, which could influence the market pricing of the next Fed decision.
GBP/USD clings to daily recovery gains near 1.2350
GBP/USD is holding its recovery gains toward 1.2350 after the UK Retail Sales data came in mixed for April. Cable is advancing as the US Dollar is losing ground amid a correction alongside the US Treasury yields. Focus now shifts toward the US PCE inflation data.
Gold recovers further from two-month low, climbs back above $1,950
Gold price attracts some buyers in the vicinity of the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) and stages a modest recovery from the $1,937-$1,936 area, or over a two-month low touched the previous day. Ahead of PCE inflation data, XAU/USD stays in positive territory above $1,950.
Ethereum price to outpace Bitcoin price as ETH jumps over key hurdle where BTC fumbles
ETH is working on its recovery after it dipped to a two-week low on Thursday. While Bitcoin price has failed to make a similar move and head back above $26,500, Ethereum is outpacing Bitcoin and has been able to push above $1,800.
Are forex markets ready for bond crashes, rate hikes, and Dollar dominance?
UK bonds crashed for a second day straight with yields adding 10.6-19.2 bps across the curve. UK money markets discount an additional 100 bps tightening by December following the big upside CPI surprise Wednesday morning.