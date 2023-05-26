EUR/USD: Potential rise today, towards its resistance level of $1.0820

Looking at EURUSD’s chart , we can see that the FX pair is in a downtrend today, and it is currently traded 25 pips above its support level, at the rate of $1.0735. Today, if it holds above the support level of $1.07-1.0710, we could expect it to rise towards its resistance level at around $1.0820. Its direction will also depend on the US’ announcements at 15:30 (GMT+3) on durable goods orders and on the PCE price index.

