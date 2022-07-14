EUR/USD
The Euro is hovering just above parity level for the third consecutive day, with this critical support being dented but bears were so far unable to break lower.
Limited upticks show that downside pressure is strong, though headwinds from parity manage to counter the pressure.
The single currency is at the lowest levels in two decades and overall picture is very negative, and its fate is mainly with the situation regarding the energy supplies.
The pair is down around 11% year-to-date and on track for further weakness in current economic and geopolitical conditions that may result in one of the biggest yearly drops in Euro’s history.
Higher than expected US inflation in June sparked speculations that the US Federal Reserve might act even more aggressively in its July policy meeting and opt for 1% rate hike, instead of widely expected 0.75% increase that additionally supports the dollar.
On the other side, the situation in European Union worsened further, according to the latest economic indicators, which signal that bloc’s economy is sliding into recession.
The core problem for the union is the energy supply and soaring prices of gas and oil that fuels inflation and the problem spills all over the economy.
The latest shut of gas supplies through Nordstream 1 pipeline, due to maintenance, undermined the Euro, with growing fears that shutdown may not be temporary, add to negative outlook, highlighting increased risk that the single currency may slump below parity and extend towards next target at 0.9607 (Sep 2002 low), with risk of deeper fall if the situation deteriorates on further rise of gas prices.
The European central bank is in difficult position, facing an important task to combat record-high inflation, which could worsen if the euro weakens further, but on the other side must be cautious as aggressive policy tightening could negatively affect the economic growth.
Res: 1.0070; 1.0121; 1.0180; 1.0221.
Sup: 1.0000; 0.9944; 0.9859; 0.9607.
Interested in EUR/USD technicals? Check out the key levels
-
- R3 1.0249
- R2 1.0186
- R1 1.0125
- PP 1.0061
-
- S1 1
- S2 0.9937
- S3 0.9876
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EURUSD remains stuck in range above parity ahead of US data
EURUSD is trading under pressure below 1.0050, defending parity so far this Thursday. The euro shrugs off bleak EU Commission economic forecasts. Rising odds of a 100 bps Fed rate hike this month are boosting the US dollar and yields ahead of PPI data.
USD/JPY races past 139.00, highest since Sept 1998
USD/JPY is surging past 139.00, at the highest level in 23 years in the European session. The pair is tracking the renewed upsurge in the US Treasury yields and the dollar amid expectations of a 100 bps Fed rate hike this month. US PPI awaited.
Gold Price extends losses towards $1,700 on bets of 1% Fed rate hike
Gold Price (XAUUSD) is extending the drop towards the $1,700 mark, as increased expectations of a 1% Fed rate hike in July boost the Treasury yields alongside the US dollar. The hawkish Fed tightening bets soared following hotter US inflation.
Cardano Vasil hard fork is right on time, developer debunks possibility of delay
Vasil hard fork is now imminent, and the technical director of open-source development at the Cardano Foundation revealed that the node, ledger, network and consensus appear to be stable so far.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!