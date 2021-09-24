- The USD was back in demand on Friday and capped any meaningful upside for EUR/USD.
- A more hawkish Fed, surging US bond yields, a softer risk tone underpinned the greenback.
- The downside remains cushioned ahead of the crucial German federal elections on Sunday.
The EUR/USD pair struggled to capitalize on the previous day's solid rebound from one-month lows and witnessed a subdued/range-bound price action through the early European session on Friday. The emergence of fresh buying around the US dollar was seen as a key factor that acted as a headwind for the major. Uncertainty about potential risks from the debt crisis at China Evergrande Group kept a lid on the recent optimism. This, along with prospects for an early rate hike by the Fed, dampened investors' appetite for riskier assets and helped revive demand for the safe-haven greenback.
Meanwhile, the Fed on Wednesday indicated that it will likely begin rolling back the massive pandemic-era stimulus toward the end of this year and complete the process by mid-2022. Adding to this, the so-called dot plot revealed a growing inclination among policymakers to raise interest rates in 2022. The repricing of the likely timing of the monetary policy tightening by the Fed pushed the US Treasury bond yields higher. In fact, the yield on the benchmark 10-year government bond back above the 1.4% threshold for the first time since July on Thursday and further underpinned the USD.
The pair witnessed a modest pullback from the vicinity of weekly tops, around 1.1750-55 region, though the downside is more likely to remain cushioned. Investors might refrain from placing aggressive bets ahead of the German federal elections on Sunday. Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some follow-through selling before traders start positioning for the resumption of the recent decline from monthly tops, or levels just above the 1.1900 mark. Heading into the key event risk, traders might take cues from the Fed Chair Jerome Powell's scheduled speech later during the early North American session.
Short-term technical outlook
From a technical perspective, traders are likely to wait for a convincing break through the weekly trading range before placing fresh directional bets. A sustained move beyond the 1.1750-55 region might prompt some short-covering move and lift the pair to the 1.1800 mark. This is followed by resistance near the 1.1820-25 horizontal zone, above which the momentum could get extended and allow bulls to aim to conquer the 1.1900 round figure.
On the flip side, immediate support is pegged near the 1.1725-20 region ahead of the 1.1700 mark and monthly lows, around the 1.1685 region. Some follow-through selling below YTD lows, around the 1.1665 region will be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders and turn the pair vulnerable. The downward trajectory could then drag the pair further towards the 1.1600 round-figure mark.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains below 1.1750 on dismal German IFO, risk-off mood
EUR/USD is holding steady below 1.1750 after German IFO surprised to the downside. Hawkish Fed, Evergande risks amid stimulus hopes keep investors wary. The US dollar attempts a bounce amid a cautious mood, firmer Treasury yields. Powell’s speech awaited.
GBP/USD battles 1.3700 amid risk-aversion
GBP/USD is battling 1.3700, as the US dollar holds its bonce amid worsening market mood. The pound reverses hawkish BOE-led gains, as Brexit woes and China Evergrande uncertainty weigh. Focus shifts to Powell's speech.
XAU/USD clings to gains above $1,750, upside seems limited
Gold gained some positive traction on the last trading day of the week and recovered a part of the overnight slump to the lowest level since August 11.
Axie Infinity nears the end of bearish outlook as AXS contemplates 25% gains
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Axie Infinity price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate how AXS behaves as it trades above key support.
German Elections Preview: Three EUR/USD scenarios for the post-Merkel dawn
Who will succeed Angela Merkel at the helm of Europe's largest economy? The long-serving beacon of stability is stepping down as Germany's Chancellor after 16 years, and her big shoes leave a hole in the old continent's leadership.