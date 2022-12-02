EUR/USD

The Euro is consolidating after strong acceleration in past two days (the pair was up 1.92%) but keeps firm tone.

Bulls hit new multi-month high on Friday and eye next target at 1.0578 (Fibo 38.2% of larger1.2266/0.9535 downtrend), break of which to confirm reversal pattern on monthly chart and open way for stronger recovery.

Strong bullish momentum on daily and weekly chart and double golden-cross (5/200 and 10/200 DMA) support the action, although headwinds could be expected as studies are overbought on both timeframes.

Look for better levels to -re-enter bullish market, while dips hold above rising 10DMA (1.0387).

Res: 1.0578; 1.0620; 1.0700; 1.0786.

Sup: 1.0480; 1.0426; 1.0387; 1.0366.

