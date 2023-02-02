EUR/USD
The Euro is holding firm tone in European trading on Thursday and consolidating around psychological 1.10 level, just under new ten-month high (1.1032), hit in extension of Wednesday’s 1.1% advance.
The single currency appreciated after Fed raised rate by 25 basis points, in line with expectations, but markets perceived the action as dovish, giving fresh boost to riskier assets.
Traders shift focus to today’s ECB policy meeting, as the central bank is expected to raise interest rates by another 50 basis points to 2.5% and signal more hikes in coming months.
Many expect that the ECB may follow Fed and start easing the pace of tightening, also partially due to deteriorating bloc’s economic picture, though the signals from policymakers so far point to firm stance and continuing fight against inflation.
Technical structure has significantly improved, following bullish signal on Wednesday’s break and close above the top of thick falling weekly cloud (1.0930) and pivotal Fibo barrier at 1.0942 (50% retracement of 1.2349/0.9535), with today’s probe through psychological 1.10 barrier (for the first time since early April) adding to positive signals.
Bulls eye immediate target at 1.1073 (100WMA), but could accelerate towards 200WMA (1.1224) and Fibo 61.8% (1.1274) if the ECB reaffirms its strong hawkish stance.
Shallow dips should provide better buying opportunities, with bullish bias to remain intact while the price action stays above rising 10DMA (1.0898).
Res: 1.1032; 1.1072; 1.1184; 1.1274.
Sup: 1.0942; 1.0898; 1.0838; 1.0800.
Interested in EUR/USD technicals? Check out the key levels
-
- R3 1.1191
- R2 1.1096
- R1 1.1042
- PP 1.0947
-
- S1 1.0893
- S2 1.0798
- S3 1.0744
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tries to stabilize above 1.0900 in ECB aftermath
EUR/USD has managed to stage a modest rebound after having dropped below 1.0900 on Thursday. Following the ECB's decision to raise the policy rate by 50 bps, Lagarde refrained from committing to additional rate hikes after March, causing the Euro to lose interest.
GBP/USD falls to multi-week lows near 1.2250
GBP/USD failed to benefit from the Bank of England's decision to hike the policy rate by 50 basis points in February and declined to multi-week lows near 1.2250. Governor Bailey's optimistic comments on the inflation outlook seem to be weighing on Pound Sterling.
Gold reversal? Gold is under pressure despite lower yields Premium
Spot gold reached on Thursday at $1,959 the highest level since mid-April and then dropped sharply, losing all post-FOMC gains, approaching $1,910. The move lower took place amid a recovery of the US Dollar across the board on a volatile session.
Why Bitcoin bulls are poised to win Friday’s $1 billion options expiry
Bitcoin options market data reveals an underlying bullish bias. There is a higher demand for calls versus puts, this can be interpreted as a positive sign for BTC price.
Amazon Stock Earnings Preview: AMZN fills gap as market expects beat
One day after Fed Powell charged up markets by saying any future interest rate hikes would depend on economic data, an admission the market took to mean the hiking cycle was over.