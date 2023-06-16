EUR/USD
The Euro rose further and hit new five-week high on Friday morning, keeping firm bullish tone after 1.06% rally on Thursday (the biggest one-day gain since Feb 2).
The single currency was lifted by hawkish ECB, which raised interest rates by 25 basis points and signaled more hikes in the near future, in continuous fight with high inflation.
Thursday’s rally closed well above pivotal Fibo barrier at 1.0917 (61.8% retracement of 1.1091/1.0635) adding to positive signals on daily chart.
Rising bullish momentum and formation of daily Tenkan-sen/Kijun-sen bull cross) contribute to positive signals, as bulls pressure barriers at 1.0966/1.0983 (daily cloud top / Fibo 76.4%) and psychological 1.10 level, violation of which to confirm reversal.
Caution on overbought conditions which may slow bulls for consolidation before attacking next targets, with shallow dips to be ideally contained by broken Fibo 61.8% level (1.0917).
The pair is on track for the biggest weekly gains since early November, as large weekly candlestick completed reversal pattern on weekly chart.
Res: 1.0962; 1.0983; 1.1000; 1.1053.
Sup: 1.0933; 1.0917; 1.0881; 1.0863.
Interested in EUR/USD technicals? Check out the key levels
-
- R3 1.1146
- R2 1.1049
- R1 1.0997
- PP 1.0901
-
- S1 1.0848
- S2 1.0752
- S3 1.07
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady around 1.0950 ahead of US data
EUR/USD treads water around mid-1.0900s during a sluggish Friday morning in Europe. The Euro pair struggles to extend the previous day’s run-up amid a minor US Dollar rebound and a cautious market mood. US sentiment data, Fedspeak eyed.
GBP/USD consolidates gains near 1.2800, US data eyed
GBP/USD is trading near 1.2800, off the highest level in 14 months in the European trading hours. The pair awaits more clues to extend the previous surge. The US Dollar attempts a comeback after Thursday's sell-off led by mixed US economic data.
Gold recovers further from multi-month low, back above $1,960
Gold price builds on the overnight goodish recovery from the $1,925-$1,924 area, or a nearly three-month low and attracts some follow-through buying for the second successive day on Friday.
Tezos price to potentially rebound from March lows as indicators exhibit a change in trend
Tezos price experienced a decline similar to most of the cryptocurrencies at the beginning of the month. However, while many altcoins are still painting red on the charts this week, XTZ steadied itself. The digital asset seems to be on the verge of initiating a recovery.
Why we're concerned about the bull
As the week comes to a close, we’re left worried about the state of financial markets. We’ve just come through a run of central bank meetings, and on net, the takeaway has been that central banks remain committed to or seriously thinking about higher rates going forward.