EUR/USD
The Euro is consolidating within a narrow range in early Monday’s trading following last week’s almost 2% drop, sparked by hawkish Fed.
Friday’s close below key Fibo support at 1.1918 (61.8% of 1.1704/1.2266) added to bearish signals generated on break of other important technical supports.
Fresh bears found footstep just above the top of thick ascending weekly Ichimoku cloud (1.1833) with oversold daily studies suggesting corrective action before bears resume, as technical picture is negative and dollar is set to resume rally.
Broken Fibo support at 1.1918 and daily cloud base at 1.1942 offer solid resistances which should ideally cap correction, with key barriers at 1.1992/1.2000 (broken 200DM/psychological) expected to cap extended upticks and offer better selling opportunities, for push towards 1.1704 (Mar 31 low).
Only return and close above cloud top (1.2053) would neutralize bears.
Res: 1.1918; 1.1942; 1.1992; 1.2033.
Sup: 1.1833; 1.1795; 1.1737; 1.1704.
Interested in EUR/USD technicals? Check out the key levels
-
- R3 1.1988
- R2 1.1957
- R1 1.191
- PP 1.1879
-
- S1 1.1832
- S2 1.1801
- S3 1.1755
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rebounds towards 1.1900 ahead of Lagarde
EUR/USD is heading back towards 1.1900, as the US dollar retreats amid a recovery in the risk sentiment. The US Treasury yields rebound amid Fed's hawkishness.ECB policymakers remain divided over PEPP extension. Lagarde and Fedspeak awaited.
GBP/USD recaptures 1.3800 as US dollar eases
GBP/USD is trading above 1.3800, resuming the corrective pullback amid a broad US dollar retreat as the Treasury yields recover. Brexit chaos and delayed economic reopening continue to undermine the pound. Focus on Fedspeak amid a light calendar.
Gold retreats below $1,780 even as US yield curve flattens
Gold (XAU/USD) trims intraday gains, taking a U-turn from the day’s high. Even so, the gold buyers cheer downbeat US Treasury yields to keep the corrective pullback from late-April lows. It’s worth noting that today’s Fedspeak will have a significant influence on gold.
XRP price awaits 20% drop as Ripple breaks below critical level of support
XRP price has formed a bearish outlook after breaking below the neckline of the head-and-shoulders pattern that has started to develop since late May. Ripple has failed to escape above the vital level of resistance at $0.79 and is now headed further south.
Wall Street Week Ahead: Bullard tries to wake the bears but bulls stumble on
Now that the big Fed meeting is out of the way markets can relax for the summer months ahead. The Fed was in accommodative mood in terms of sentiment if not policy.