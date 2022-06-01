EUR/USD
Looking at EURUSD’s Chart, we can see that EURUSD is on an upward trend, trading around 1.07 and 1.0750 in the past few days.
Today, if the rate is maintained above its support level of around 1.07 we could expect it to test its resistance level at around 1.0750 otherwise it should test its support level at around 1.0650.
Trading is risky. Information presented herein is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any Financial Instrument or to participate in any trading strategy. We also offer CFD products. 72.58%% of retail CFD accounts lose money. CFDs trading is risky and your entire capital might be at risk. Information presented herein is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any Financial Instrument or to participate in any trading strategy.
