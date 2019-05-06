EUR/USD has its battle lines set ahead of the ECB – Confluence Detector

EUR/USD has returned to the low 1.1200s after a round-trip to the upside that was triggered by mixed US data. The focus now shifts to Europe with the ECB set to respond to the latest developments. The world's most-popular currency pair has its technical battle lines set.

The Technical Confluences Indicator shows that EUR/USD faces resistance at 1.1254 where it faces the confluence of the Fibonacci 38.2% one-day, the Pivot Point one-month Resistance 1, the Simple Moving Average 200-15m, and the SMA 50-1h.

Further above, the pair faces another cap at 1.1279 where the SMA 100-1d, the PP 1d-R1, and the Fibonacci 61.8% one-day meet.

Looking down, weak support awaits at 1.1220 where the PP 1w-R1 and the previous weekly high converge.

Strong support awaits at the 1.1170-1.1.1181 range where a dense cluster of lines awaits the pair and includes the SMA 100-4h, the Fibonacci 61.8% one-week, the BB 4h-Lower, and the Fibonacci 38.2% one-month.

