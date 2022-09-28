Join Senior Market Strategist & Trading Mentor Duncan Cooper as he watches price levels on the EUR/USD daily and 15 min charts.
EUR/USD renews 22-year low as yields propel DXY, focus on ECB vs. Fed drama, energy crisis
EUR/USD takes offers to refresh multi-year low during seven-day downtrend. US Treasury yields rally to fresh cycle highs amid fears of economic slowdown, hawkish central banks. Energy crisis in Eurozone joins fears of more drama on the Russia-Ukraine issue to keep bears hopeful.
GBP/USD bears approach 1.0600 in search of fresh record low, UK’s fiscal plans, Fed’s Powell eyed
GBP/USD remains on the back foot while reversing the previous day’s corrective bounce, taking offers near 1.0630 during early Wednesday morning in Europe. The Cable pair respects the US dollar’s latest run-up amid the rush for risk safety, as well as downbeat economic prospects for the UK.
Gold remains vulnerable amid surging bond yields, USD Premium
Gold staged a modest recovery from its lowest level since April 2020 touched on Tuesday, though lacked any follow-through buying. An intraday US dollar downtick was seen as a key factor that offered some support to the dollar-denominated commodity.
Dogecoin price provides sidelined buyers another opportunity before a 50% rally
Dogecoin price undid its gains seen between September 21 and 24 as it came tumbling down, following the footsteps of Bitcoin price.
Lower gas prices and favorable views of labor market again boost confidence
The Consumer Confidence Index rose to its highest level since April, and now sits more than 12 points higher than where it was just two months ago.