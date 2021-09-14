EUR/USD Forecast: US inflation looks transitory, euro rally seems here to stay, levels

- EUR/USD has shot higher after US core inflation missed estimates with 4% YoY.
- Prospects of further Fed support will likely weigh on the dollar for longer.
- Tuesday's four-hour chart is showing bulls are gaining ground.
Taper out, transitory in – US core inflation has cooled down in August, a victory for those who said that price rises are only a result of the rapid reopening. The Federal Reserve's timing of tapering its bond-buying scheme has been pushed further into the future and that means more dollars printed for longer.
See US Inflation Quick Analysis: Team Transitory wins, dollar loses, why the trend may extend
The Core Consumer Price Index (Core CPI) rose by only 0.1% last month, the lowest since February. On a yearly basis, underlying inflation is up only 4% against only 4.2% expected. Fed Chair Jerome Powell is under no pressure to act, especially as it comes on top of the weak jobs report.
More dollars printed means a weaker greenback, pushing EUR/USD higher. The old continent already benefits from a better covid situation than the US and the European Central Bank announced its own tapering of sorts last week.
Overall, there is room for more short-term gains, at least until the next significant release. It is essential to note that Fed officials are currently in their "blackout period" ahead of next week's decision, and are unable to respond to the data.
EUR/USD Technical Analysis
Euro/dollar has surpassed the 50 Simple Moving Average on the four-hour chart, completing a trio of victories – it had already topped the 100 and 200 SMAs. Momentum is turning positive and the currency pair faces new hurdles.
The recent top of 1.1850 is the immediate resistance line. It is followed by 1.1885, which caped a recovery attempt last week. The big prize is 1.1910, a double-top that defends the psychologically significant 1.20 level.
Some support awaits at 1.1830, a temporary cap. The pivotal 1.18 line provided support last week and it is followed by 1.1770, last week's trough.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD surges as US Core CPI misses with 4%
EUR/USD is rising quickly from 1.18 after US Core CPI significantly missed estimates with 4% YoY against 4.2% projected. The chances of Fed tapering have dropped.
GBP/USD soars toward 1.39 on weak US inflation
GBP/USD has jumped toward 1.39 after US Core CPI missed with 4% YoY. Earlier, sterling suffered from Brexit concerns and mixed inflation data.
XAU/USD flirts with session lows, below $1,790
Gold edged lower during the early part of the European session and dropped to fresh daily lows, around the $1,788 region in the last hour.
Bitcoin improves but not out of the woods yet
Bitcoin price hints that a move higher is just around the corner as it bounces off the $44,705 support floor. Ethereum price coils up between the $3,429 and $3,223 barriers with no directional bias.
US Inflation Preview: CPI critical for taper, three scenarios for the dollar
It is Team Transitory vs. Inflation Bugs – the raging debate between those seeing price rises as a temporary result of the rapid reopening and those seeing it as out of control has yet to be settled.