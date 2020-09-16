EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1850
- August US Retail Sales came in much worse than anticipated.
- The dollar is under pressure ahead of the US Federal Reserve monetary policy decision.
- EUR/USD ranging within familiar levels, the dollar lacks bullish potential.
The EUR/USD pair is holding below the 1.1900 level, despite the dollar is in sell-off mode. The American currency is down against all of its major rivals ever since the day started, as speculative interest is selling in ahead of the US Federal Reserve Monetary Policy decision. Pressure on the greenback has been exacerbated by the recently published August Retail Sales, which came in at 0.6%, below expected. Retail Sales Control Group, contracted to -0.1%, missing expectations of 0.5%.
As for the US Federal Reserve, the central bank is expected to maintain its current policy unchanged, although the market is hoping for more details on the recent shift to average inflation. Policymakers will also unveil fresh forecast on employment, inflation and growth.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair is retreating from a daily high of 1.1882, maintaining its neutral technical stance in the short-term. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair is back to the 1.1850 price zone, hovering around directionless moving averages. Technical indicators, in the meantime, have turned lower, now standing within neutral levels. It’s all about the Fed and how the market takes the announcement. Nevertheless, the dollar has little chances of turning bullish, despite this latest pullback in EUR/USD.
Support levels: 1.1840 1.1800 1.1750
Resistance levels: 1.1915 1.1960 1.2010
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds below 1.1900 after retail sales miss estimates
EUR/USD remains range bound after US retail sales miss expectations with 0.6% in August. The control group surprisingly dropped. Investors await the Fed decision later on.
GBP/USD advances toward 1.30 amid Brexit-related optimism
GBP/USD is rising toward 1.30 as the British government attempts to find a compromise on the controversial bill that breaks the Brexit accord. The fate of furlough scheme and the Fed decision are eyed.
WTI Price Analysis: Eyes $40 mark amid bullish crossover, ahead of EIA
WTI (futures on Nymex) extends its steady rise into the European trading this Wednesday, as the bulls gear up for a test of the $40 mark.
XAU/USD climbs further beyond $1970, fresh 2-week tops ahead of FOMC
Gold gained some follow-through traction during the early North American session and refreshed two-week tops, around the $1973 region in the last hour.
Will FOMC be good or bad for the Dollar?
Wednesday’s Federal Reserve monetary policy announcement is the most important event risk on this week’s calendar but many investors are wondering how much impact it will have on the US dollar.