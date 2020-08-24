EUR/USD Forecast: Struggling to recover for three good reasons, set to resume falls?

- EUR/USD is edging toward 1.18 amid hopes for COVID-19 solutions, yet held by European developments.
- The Fed's reluctance to add stimulus continues underpinning the dollar.
- Monday's four-hour chart is showing bulls are in control.
Plasma push – President Donald Trump's talk of approving a coronavirus cure including plasma has boosted the market mood and weighed on the greenback. Efforts to accelerate approval of immunization candidates from Pfizer and AstraZeneca also keep stocks bid – but that remains limited.
Another positive development comes from Sino-American relations, where the US will reportedly allow China's WeChat to continue operating. Nevertheless, Trump's comments that "we do not want to do business with China" are countering that news.
There are three factors keeping the pressure on EUR/USD:
1) Coronavirus concerns
The increase in European coronavirus cases is accelerating, with worrying uptrends in all countries. Spain is the epicenter, but the recent leap in French cases is also grabbing the headlines.
Source: FT
This resurgence also pushed Markit's preliminary purchasing managers' indexes lower, especially in France but also in Germany. So far, COVID-19 remain low in the old continent, but that may change as it did in America
Source: FT
2) Fear of the Fed
The Federal Reserve's meeting minutes from the July meeting showed reluctance to add more monetary stimulus – especially Yield Curve Control that investors are eyeing. That document boosted the dollar last week but may have been dated.
Jerome Powell, President of the Federal Reserve, is due to speak on Thursday and may shed light on the bank's plans. Powell will address the virtual Jackson Hole Symposium, a venue that has been previously used to send clear messages to markets.
If the Fed Chair remains cautious about further moves – only urging lawmakers to do more – markets may struggle and the safe-haven dollar has room to rise.
3) EUR/USD Technicals show bears are in control
Euro/dollar is trading below the 50 and 100 Simple Moving Averages and momentum remains to the downside. Moreover, the currency pair set a lower high on Friday, indicating the downtrend.
Support awaits at 1.1750, the low point on Friday, followed by 1.17, a double-bottom from earlier this month. The next levels are 1.1625 and 1.1545.
Resistance awaits at 1.1830, a swing low from last week, followed by 1.1870, 1.1915, and the two-year high of 1.1965.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovering around 1.18 amid better market mood
EUR/USD is edging higher, attempting recovery amid a better market mood. Hopes for a coronavirus cure and vaccine are battling the virus resurgence in Europe. Investors await Fed Chair Powell's Jackson Hole speech.
GBP/USD struggles around 1.31 amid Brexit concerns, furlough scheme uncertainty
GBP/USD is trading around 1.31, stable. as markets await developments on the critical job furlough scheme. Another inconclusive round of Brexit talks is weighing on the pound.
Gold remains under pressure around $1,930 amid risk-on mood
Gold is trading around $1,930, edging lower. Optimism about Sino-American relations and the Fed's reluctance to add stimulus are weighing on the precious metal.
Forex Today: Markets cheering Trump's plasma push, Sino-American thaw, politics, Fed eyed
The market mood remains upbeat as efforts to reach a coronavirus vaccine and cure are in full gear, a rapprochement in Sino-American relations, and calm after the Fed minutes.
WTI: Mildly bid above $42.00 in Asia even as bounce off 200-bar SMA fades
WTI stays pressured following its U-turn from $42.76. Bearish MACD, normal RSI conditions and multiple resistances challenge the bulls. Key Fibonacci retracement levels add to the downside support past-200-bar SMA.