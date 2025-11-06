EUR/USD Forecast: Sellers hesitate as focus remains on Fed commentary

EUR/USD trades marginally higher on the day above 1.1500 in the European session on Thursday after posting small gains on Wednesday. The pair's technical outlook points to a loss of bearish momentum as investors await comments from Federal Reserve (Fed) officials.

Euro Price This week The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the weakest against the Japanese Yen. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.19% 0.52% -0.22% 0.63% 0.62% 1.30% 0.62% EUR -0.19% 0.32% -0.35% 0.43% 0.41% 1.11% 0.42% GBP -0.52% -0.32% -0.82% 0.12% 0.09% 0.78% 0.10% JPY 0.22% 0.35% 0.82% 0.81% 0.82% 1.51% 0.96% CAD -0.63% -0.43% -0.12% -0.81% -0.06% 0.66% -0.01% AUD -0.62% -0.41% -0.09% -0.82% 0.06% 0.69% 0.00% NZD -1.30% -1.11% -0.78% -1.51% -0.66% -0.69% -0.68% CHF -0.62% -0.42% -0.10% -0.96% 0.00% -0.00% 0.68% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

The US Dollar (USD) benefited from upbeat macroeconomic data releases on Wednesday but lost its strength later in the American session as the bullish action seen in Wall Street's main indexes reflected a positive shift in risk mood.

The Automatic Data Processing (ADP) announced on Wednesday that employment in the private sector rose by 42,000 in October, surpassing the market expectation for an increase of 25,000. Other data from the US showed that the business activity in the service sector expanded at a health pace in October, with the Institute for Supply Management's (ISM) Services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) arriving at 52.4.

The US economic calendar will not offer any high-impact data releases on Thursday. In the second half of the day, several Fed policymakers will be delivering speeches.

According to the CME FedWatch Tool, markets are currently pricing in about a 63% probability of a 25 basis points (bps) Fed rate cut in December.

In case policymakers hint that another rate cut might not be needed next month, citing upbeat data, the USD could regather its strength and make it difficult for EUR/USD to extend its recovery. On the other hand, EUR/USD could stretch higher if Fed officials leave the door open for further policy easing before the end of the year.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart recovered above 40, reflecting a loss of bearish momentum. Additionally, EUR/USD closed the last 4-hour candle above the 20-period Simple Moving Average (SMA).

On the upside, 1.1520 (mid-point of the descending channel) aligns as the immediate resistance level before 1.1550 (static level) and 1.1570 (50-period SMA). Looking south, support levels could be seen at 1.1500 (static level, round level), 1.1450 (static level) and 1.1430 (lower limit of the descending channel).