EUR/USD Current price: 1.0908
- The European HCOB March PMIs showed the region is still struggling to expand.
- United States data beat expectations, aligning with the country’s resilient growth.
- EUR/USD eased from fresh highs, but the bearish potential remains limited.
The EUR/USD pair retreated from a fresh weekly high of 1.0942 but holds above the 1.0900 mark on Thursday, as the US Dollar took a hit from the Federal Reserve (Fed) monetary policy announcement. The United States (US) central bank kept rates unchanged as expected and maintained the idea of three possible rate cuts for this year. However, policymakers upwardly reviewed growth and inflation forecasts, suggesting they are in no rush to trim interest rates.
Meanwhile, the Euro fell in the European session following the release of the Hamburg Commercial Bank (HCOB) flash Producer Manager Indexes (PMIs) estimates. The report showed that the economic downturn eased modestly in March, although economies remain in contraction territory. The German Services PMI improved from 48.3 in February to 49.8 in March. Moreover, the uptick in business confidence, reaching a near one-year zenith, suggests that firms are anticipating a more favourable economic environment ahead.
On the other hand, the persistent decline in factory production resulted in the manufacturing index contracting further, to 41.6 from 42.5. That left the headline HCOB Flash Germany Composite PMI Output Index at 47.4, a three-month high. Meanwhile, the HCOB Eurozone indexes posted a similar picture, with an improvement in the services sector offsetting a decline in the manufacturing sector. The EU Composite PMI printed at 49.9, higher than the previous 49.2 and just below the 50 line indicating economic expansion.
Across the pond, the US reported that Initial Jobless Claims for the week ended March 15 declined to 210K, beating expectations. Also, the Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Survey printed at 3.2 in March, below the previous 5.2 but better than the expected -2.3. Later in the American session, S&P Global will publish the preliminary estimates of the March PMIs, foreseen to be slightly below February final readings but holding in expansion territory.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair trades in the 1.0910 region, and the daily chart shows it hovers around its opening level. Additionally, the pair remains above all its moving averages, with the 20 Simple Moving Average (SMA) gaining upward traction above the longer ones. At the same time, EUR/USD is battling with the 50% Fibonacci retracement of the 1.1139/1.0694 slide at 1.0917. Technical indicators, however, turned south within positive levels, suggesting buying interest is still cautious.
The 4-hour chart shows EUR/USD also developing above all its moving averages, which remain directionless anyway. Finally, technical indicators retreat from near overbought levels but hold above their midlines. With markets mostly optimistic, the US Dollar has little room to extend gains in the upcoming sessions. The main support level is 1.0865, the 38.2% retracement of the aforementioned rally.
Support levels: 1.0865 1.0830 1.0790
Resistance levels: 1.0920 1.0970 1.1010
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops toward 1.0850 on renewed USD strength
EUR/USD came under renewed bearish pressure and declined toward 1.0850. The US Dollar gathers strength against its rivals following the Manufacturing and Services PMI data for March and forces the pair to continue to erase its Fed-inspired gains.
GBP/USD slumps below 1.2700 after BoE decision, US data
GBP/USD stays on the back foot and trades deep in negative territory below 1.2700. The BoE left the policy rate unchanged at 5.25% but none of the policymakers voted in favor of a rate hike. Meanwhile, the US data showed that private sector continued to grow in March.
Gold retreats from record high, trades below $2,180
Gold made a sharp U-turn and dropped below $2,180 after setting a new all-time high above $2,220 earlier in the day. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield started to recover toward 4.3% after upbeat US data, causing XAU/USD to deepen its correction.
Bitcoin price could hit a new ATH, but there’s a caveat to this bounce
Bitcoin’s weekly sell signal seems to have played out without providing a dip into a key range. This premature bounce could be a short squeeze that eventually catches the eager bulls off guard.
SNB unexpectedly cuts Deposit Rate by 25 bps to 1.50%
Following its quarterly monetary policy assessment on Thursday, the Swiss National Bank (SNB) board members decided to cut the benchmark Sight Deposit Rate by 25 basis points (bps) from 1.75% to1.50%.