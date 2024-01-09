EUR/USD Current price: 1.0933
- The focus remains on the United States Consumer Price Index.
- Mixed European data undermines demand for the Euro.
- EUR/USD is bearish in the near term, support at 1.0920.
The EUR/USD pair trades with a soft tone on Tuesday, hovering around 1.0930. The pair trades within a well-limited range since the week started as market participants await fresh inflation data from the United States (US). The country will publish the December Consumer Price Index (CPI) next Thursday, foreseen at 3.2% YoY. Investors believe there is roughly a 60% chance the Federal Reserve (Fed) will proceed with a rate cut as soon as next March, despite the Fed repeatedly stating upcoming decisions will be data-dependant.
Meanwhile, the US Dollar benefits from firmer US Treasury yields. The 10-year note offers 4.04%, up 4 basis points (bps) ahead of the opening and not far from last week’s peak of 4.10%. At the time being, the 2-year note yields 4.38%. Stock markets, on the other hand, trade with a sour tone, with European indexes trading in the red and dragging US futures alongside.
Data-wise, European figures were mixed. On the one hand, German Industrial Production fell by 0.7% MoM in November, worse than anticipated. On the other hand, the Eurozone Unemployment Rate contracted to 6.4%. As for the US, the country released the NFIB Business Optimism Index, up in December to 91.9, better than anticipated. The country will later publish the November Goods and Services Trade Balance and January TIPP Economic Optimism.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
Technically, there has been no progress. The daily chart for EUR/USD offers a neutral-to-bearish stance, as the pair keeps meeting sellers around a bullish 20 Simple Moving Average (SMA) at around 1.0970, the immediate resistance area. At the same time, the longer moving averages remain lifeless far below the current level, while technical indicators turned lower within neutral levels, lacking enough strength to support a leg lower.
In the near term, however, the risk of a downward extension is higher. The 4-hour chart shows the pair is developing below its 20 and 100 SMAs while facing immediate support around a flat 200 SMA at 1.0920. Finally, the Momentum indicator hovers directionlessly around its midline, while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator gains downward traction at 43, reflecting persistent selling interest.
Support levels: 1.0920 1.0885 1.0840
Resistance levels: 1.0970 1.1015 1.1060
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends sideways grind near 1.0950 Premium
EUR/USD continues to fluctuate in a narrow range at around 1.0950 in the second half of the day on Wednesday. In the absence of high-tier data releases, the modest improvement seen in risk mood limits the US Dollar's gains and helps the pair hold its ground.
GBP/USD clings to modest daily gains above 1.2700
GBP/USD trades in positive territory above 1.2700 in the American session on Wednesday. BoE Governor Bailey refrained from commenting on policy outlook and failed to help the pair find direction. The US Dollar consolidates weekly gains ahead of Thursday's inflation data.
Gold extends consolidative phase around $2,030 Premium
Gold is finding it difficult to making a decisive move in either direction mid-week. After rising above $2,030 earlier in the day, XAU/USD lost its traction and retreated toward $2,020. Markets await the outcome of the 10-year US Treasury note auction.
Bitcoin Spot ETFs could make their debut soon, securities lawyers say SEC less likely to kill ETF applications
Bitcoin price is likely to see upside capped since BTC price nearly missed the $48,000 level in response to the false announcement of Spot Bitcoin ETF approval.
Traders positioning ahead of Thursday's US CPI
We’ve seen a lot of sideways trade this week. And the recipe for Wednesday could very well be the same given the super light economic calendar. There is no first-tier risk on the calendar, though we do get a batch of central bank speak.