EUR/USD Current price: 1.0710
- The German ZEW survey showed the assessment of the current situation worsened further.
- The United States Consumer Price Index unexpectedly rose in January.
- EUR/USD approaches 1.0700 with a firm bearish momentum, could break lower.
The EUR/USD pair spent the first half of the day trading uneventfully around the 1.0770 price zone, as the Euro could not take advantage of the broad US Dollar’s weakness. The upbeat performance of Asian equities following an extended weekend undermined demand for the Greenback. The tech sector kept leading the way north among equities, as the Nikkei 225 soared following news that Tokyo Electron increased its full-year revenue and profit guidance.
On the other hand, Euro gains were limited by local news. Financial markets turned more cautious in Europe following a disappointing German ZEW Survey and ahead of the release of an update of the United States (US) Consumer Price Index (CPI). Germany reported that the Economic Sentiment improved more than anticipated in February, up to 19.9 from 15.2 in the previous month. The Eurozone Economic Sentiment also improved, to 25 from 22.7 in January. However, the assessment of the current situation plummeted to -81.7, the lowest reading since June 2020. On a positive note, the survey showed respondents expect an imminent interest rate cut in the US and the European Central Bank (ECB) proceeding in the next six months.
Finally, the US reported that inflation in January was higher than anticipated, and hell broke loose. The monthly CPI rose 0.3%, while the core reading printed 0.4%. Compared to a year earlier, inflation rose 3.1%, better than the previous 3.4% but above the 2.9% expected. Finally, the core annual CPI rose 3.9%. The market turned risk averse, with stocks plummeting and the US Dollar soaring across the FX board, as higher inflation means no rate cut in the near future.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair trades at fresh lows below 1.0720, and pullbacks post-release have been shallow, suggesting the slide may continue. The daily chart shows a directionless 100 Simple Moving Average (SMA) keeps limiting advances around 1.0790, while the 20 SMA keeps heading south above it. At the same time, technical indicators turned sharply lower within negative levels, although far above oversold readings.
In the near term, and according to the 4-hour chart, the bearish case is firm. The pair develops below bearish moving averages, with intraday spikes above the 20 SMA being quickly reverted. Finally, technical indicators head south almost vertically, reflecting a solid selling interest.
Support levels: 1.0695 1.0650 1.0610
Resistance levels: 1.0745 1.0790 1.0840
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD bounces off lows and refocuses on 0.6500
AUD/USD grabbed fresh upside traction and approached the key 0.6500 region on the back of renewed selling pressure in the dollar, all ahead of the release of the key labour market report in Australia.
EUR/USD meets some support around 1.0700… for now
EUR/USD regained some balance and managed to capitalize the knee-jerk in the greenback, advancing modestly north of 1.0700 the figure amidst the generalized upbeat mood in the risk complex.
Gold recovers after posting a fresh 2024 low
Gold extends its sideways consolidative move and remains depressed near the two-month low it set below $2,000. The benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield stays at around 4.3% following Tuesday's rally, not allowing XAU/USD to stage a rebound.
Bitcoin price leaves $50,000 milestone in rearview mirror despite SEC chair’s negative assertions about BTC
Bitcoin (BTC) price remains steadfast after a bold foray past the $50,000 milestone. With the bulls not showing any signs of stopping, the king of cryptocurrency now has a new target with millions of BTC shorts progressively facing disappointment.
Australian Employment Preview: Upbeat figures may give a temporal boost to the Aussie Premium
Australia will unveil January employment figures on Thursday, alongside February Consumer Inflation Expectations. Market participants anticipate the country has added 30,000 new jobs in the month, after losing 65,100 in December.