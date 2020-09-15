EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1881
- German ZEW survey showed that Economic Sentiment improved in September.
- A cautiously optimistic sentiment keeps the greenback under pressure.
- EUR/USD is bullish but needs to break the 1.1915 resistance level.
The EUR/USD pair is flirting with the 1.1900 level as the dollar weakness persists. Speculative interest maintains a cautiously optimistic stance ahead of the looming US Federal Reserve monetary policy decision this Wednesday. Encouraging Chinese data released at the beginning of the day kept Asian shares afloat, while their European counterparts are firmly up, underpinning the high-yielding EUR. The dollar remains weak and near its weekly lows against most major rivals, but movements remain contained.
Earlier in the European session, Germany published the September ZEW Survey, which surprised with positive figures, providing additional support to the shared currency. The Economic Sentiment in the country improved to 77.4 in September, while for the whole Union, it jumped to 73.9, both beating the market’s expectations.
The US, on the other hand, has just published the NY Empire State Manufacturing Index for September, which printed at 17, beating the expected 6. Later today, the country will publish August Industrial Production, foreseen at 1% from 3% in the previous month, and Capacity Utilization for the same month, expected at 71.4% from 70.6% in the previous month.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair is trading just above the 50% retracement of its September decline, bullish but lacking momentum. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair keeps holding above all of its moving averages, with the 20 SMA advancing above the larger ones. Technical indicators, in the meantime, remain within positive levels without directional strength. The 61.8% retracement of the mentioned decline comes at 1.1915, the level to surpass to confirm a new leg north.
Support levels: 1.1840 1.1800 1.1750
Resistance levels: 1.1915 1.1960 1.2010
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances toward 1.19 amid upbeat market mood
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.19, advancing as the safe-haven dollar is under pressure. Upbeat Chinese figures and hopes for a coronavirus vaccine are supporting markets. The German ZEW Economic Sentiment and the US NY Fed Manufacturing Index beat estimates.
GBP/USD trades around 1.29 after jobs data, amid Brexit uncertainty
GBP/USD is trading around 1.29 after the UK reported an increase in the unemployment rate to 4.1% while jobless claims rose less than expected. The controversial Brexit bill is weighing on sterling.
XAU/USD bulls await a sustained move beyond descending triangle resistance
Gold edged higher through the mid-European session and climbed to two-week tops, around the $1972 region in the last hour.
Bitcoin takes the reins of the market
Fight for dominance and an overheated Ethereum drive the future. Ripple might be a secondary golden player, helping Bitcoin towards new relative highs. Market sentiment rebounds and supports change in leadership.
WTI rebounds to test $38 despite dour IEA oil demand outlook
Fresh bids emerged just above the 37 mark, allowing a bounce in WTI (futures on Nymex) back above 37.50.