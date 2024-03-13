Share:

EUR/USD fluctuates in a tight channel above 1.0900 midweek.

ECB's Villeroy said a rate cut in spring was probable.

US Dollar holds steady following February Consumer Price Index data.

EUR/USD came within a touching distance of 1.0900 in the early American session on Tuesday but managed to erase its daily losses. The pair fluctuates in a tight channel below 1.0950 in the early European session on Wednesday.

The data from the US showed on Tuesday that annual inflation, as measured by the change in the Consumer Price Index (CPI), ticked up to 3.2% in February from 3.1% in January. On a monthly basis, the Core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, rose 0.4%, matching January's increase and coming in above the market expectation of 0.3%.

The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield recovered above 4.1% with the initial reaction to US inflation data and helped the US Dollar find demand. Later in the American session, however, the risk-positive market atmosphere, as reflected by rallying equity indexes, made it difficult for the currency to continue to gather strength.

Meanwhile, European Central Bank (ECB) policymakers delivered some relatively hawkish comments, helping the Euro stay resilient against its peers. ECB policymaker Francois Villeroy de Galhau reiterated that a rate cut in spring was probable and noted that victory against inflation was within sight. Additionally, Governing Council member Pierre Wunsch argued that the ECB should act "before so long" and said that they don't have to wait until wage inflation falls to 3 before lowering key rates.

Euro price today The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the strongest against the Swiss Franc. USD EUR GBP CAD AUD JPY NZD CHF USD -0.03% 0.00% -0.04% -0.08% 0.03% -0.24% 0.09% EUR 0.02% 0.01% -0.03% -0.06% 0.05% -0.24% 0.10% GBP 0.01% -0.02% -0.03% -0.07% 0.05% -0.23% 0.10% CAD 0.04% 0.01% 0.04% -0.05% 0.07% -0.20% 0.13% AUD 0.09% 0.06% 0.08% 0.06% 0.13% -0.18% 0.15% JPY -0.04% -0.04% -0.03% -0.08% -0.07% -0.29% 0.05% NZD 0.24% 0.21% 0.24% 0.20% 0.16% 0.27% 0.33% CHF -0.10% -0.13% -0.11% -0.14% -0.18% -0.07% -0.35% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).

The economic calendar will not offer any high-impact data releases on Wednesday. Investors could pay close attention to the risk perception in the second half of the day but US stock index futures trade mixed in the European session. A bearish opening in Wall Street could help the USD edge higher and limit EUR/USD's upside.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart is moving sideways slightly above 50, reflecting a lack of directional momentum. On the upside, 1.0940 (mid-point of the ascending regression channel) aligns as first resistance before 1.0960 (end-point of the latest uptrend) and 1.0990 - 1.1000 (upper limit of the ascending channel, psychological level).

Strong support is located at 1.0900 (Fibonacci 23.6% retracement of the latest uptrend, lower limit of the ascending channel) before 1.0860 (100-period Simple Moving Average (SMA), Fibonacci 38.2% retracement).