EUR/USD Forecast: Germany's covid situation holds back a Black Friday stampede into the euro

- EUR/USD has been moving higher amid vaccine and US transition hopes.
- Germany's extended "lockdown light" is limiting larger gains.
- Black Friday's four-hour chart is painting a bullish picture.
Black Friday is here and the euro may seem like a bargain – if it were not for Germany's coronavirus situation. Europe's largest economy recorded its one-millionth COVID-19 case, active infections remain high and the curve is not bending lower. Chancellor Angela Merkel and regional leaders agreed to extend the lockdown through December 20 and easing could have to wait for after Christmas.
While France and Spain suffered worse second waves, their polities have successfully bent down the curve and are reopening. Overall, covid cases are falling in the EU while they continue rising in the US.
Source: FT
Americans have been gobbling turkeys for Thanksgiving amid a rapid spread of the disease, with yet another record in hospitalizations, above 90,000 as of Thursday. However, markets are encouraged by President Donald Trump's comments that he will leave the White House if President-elect Joe Biden wins the Electoral College.
Trump continued floating unsubstantiated claims of fraud, accusations that courts have been dismissing. Biden is set to present his economic team next week, with former Fed Chair Janet Yellen designated as Treasury Secretary.
Investors remain hopeful that vaccines will be approved soon, shrugging off confusion about the AstraZeneca/University of Oxford figures. The project reported an efficacy rate of 90% under a lower dose regimen, yet this encouraging news was later mired by an admission that this variant of the Phase 3 trial was made by accident. Moreover, it was given only to people under 55 years old.
While more data is awaited from AstraZeneca, regulators in the UK are likely to push through with approving the immunization scheme. In the US, the Pfizer/BioNTech effort awaits authorization.
Overall, markets are cautiously optimistic and this atmosphere favors gains for EUR/USD. On the other hand, Germany's virus situation is curbing the euro's gains.
The economic calendar is nearly empty, leaving room for covid and political headlines to rock markets on Black Friday.
EUR/USD Technical Analysis
Euro/dollar continues benefiting from upside momentum on the four-hour chart and the Relative Strength Index is below 70 – outside overbought conditions. The world's most popular currency pair is also holding up above the 50, 100 and 200 Simple Moving Averages.
Bulls remain in full control amid the upward movement.
Resistance awaits at Thursday's peak of 1.1940, the highest since September. It is followed by 1.1965 that played a role back then, and by the 2020 top of 1.2010.
Some support is at 1.1920, which was a swing high in early November. It is followed by 1.1895, a stubborn cap later in the month, and 1.1850.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rising toward two-month highs amid dollar weakness
EUR/USD is trading closer to the recent highs of 1.1940 as the dollar resumes its decline. Optimism about the US transition and covid vaccines is weighing on the safe-haven dollar.
GBP/USD chops around below 1.34 amid Brexit uncertainty
GBP/USD is trading below 1.34 as in-person Brexit talks resume in London, yet divergences on several topics remain in play. The US dollar is on the back foot.
XAU/USD hangs near multi-month lows, just above $1800 mark
Gold continues to find some support ahead of the 200-day SMA, around $1800 mark. A subdued USD demand was seen as a key factor that benefitted the yellow metal. COVID-19 vaccine optimism undermined the safe-haven commodity and capped gains.
Forex Today: Dollar in the red on Black Friday, Brexit and vaccine developments eyed
Markets are edging higher and the dollar is on the back foot as some American traders are set to return from the Thanksgiving holiday. Optimism about a vaccine and the US transition is outweighing the grim virus reality and Brexit uncertainty.
Black Friday 2020 Discounts!
Learn to trade with the best! Don't miss the most experienced traders and speakers in FXStreet Premium webinars. Also if you are a Premium member you can get real-time FXS Signals and receive daily market analysis with the best forex insights!