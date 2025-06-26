EUR/USD trades at fresh multi-year highs above 1.1700 on Thursday.

The broad-based USD weakness fuels the pair's rally.

The technical outlook shows overbought conditions in the near term.

After closing the first three days of the week in positive territory, EUR/USD preserved its bullish momentum and climbed to its highest level since September 2021 above 1.1700 on Thursday. The pair's technical outlook points to overbought conditions but the broad selling pressure surrounding the US Dollar (USD) could allow buyers to retain control.

Euro PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the strongest against the US Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -2.24% -2.48% -1.91% -0.47% -1.65% -1.88% -2.14% EUR 2.24% -0.26% 0.37% 1.82% 0.57% 0.38% 0.06% GBP 2.48% 0.26% 0.67% 2.09% 0.84% 0.64% 0.33% JPY 1.91% -0.37% -0.67% 1.45% 0.24% 0.09% -0.32% CAD 0.47% -1.82% -2.09% -1.45% -1.14% -1.40% -1.73% AUD 1.65% -0.57% -0.84% -0.24% 1.14% -0.22% -0.49% NZD 1.88% -0.38% -0.64% -0.09% 1.40% 0.22% -0.31% CHF 2.14% -0.06% -0.33% 0.32% 1.73% 0.49% 0.31% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

The USD weakened against its rivals late Wednesday and failed to stage a rebound on Thursday, with investors assessing the latest headlines surrounding the Federal Reserve's (Fed) leadership.

The Wall Street Journal said that United States President Donald Trump was considering to announce Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's replacement early, by September or October, to undermine him. According to the report, Kevin Hassett, Director of the National Economic Council, and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent are among the names under consideration as Trump evaluates their commitment to lowering interest rates.

In the second half of the day, Durable Goods Orders for May and weekly Initial Jobless Claims data will be featured in the US economic calendar. A positive surprise in these data could help the USD find support and limit EUR/USD's upside. Nevertheless, investors could refrain from putting themselves in a position for a steady rebound in the USD.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart rose toward 80 and EUR/USD climbed above the upper limit of the ascending channel, highlighting overbought conditions in the near term.

In case EUR/USD fails to stabilize above 1.1720 (upper limit of the ascending channel) and confirms that level as resistance, 1.1650 (former resistance, static level) could be seen as next support before 1.1620 (mid-point of the ascending channel). On the upside, interim resistance seems to have formed at 1.1750 before 1.1800 (static level, round level) and 1.1840 (static level).