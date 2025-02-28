EUR/USD trades marginally lower on the day below 1.0400 early Friday.

The technical outlook points to a buildup of bearish momentum.

Markets await inflation data from Germany and the US.

EUR/USD struggles to stage a rebound and trades below 1.0400 in the European morning on Friday after posting large losses on Thursday. The pair's technical outlook highlights a bearish shift in the short-term bias as market focus shifts to key inflation data releases from Germany and the US.

Euro PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the weakest against the US Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.58% 0.30% 0.80% 1.52% 2.27% 2.46% 0.33% EUR -0.58% -0.37% 0.05% 0.75% 1.67% 1.68% -0.42% GBP -0.30% 0.37% 0.45% 1.12% 2.04% 2.05% -0.06% JPY -0.80% -0.05% -0.45% 0.72% 1.55% 1.73% -0.38% CAD -1.52% -0.75% -1.12% -0.72% 0.69% 0.93% -1.16% AUD -2.27% -1.67% -2.04% -1.55% -0.69% 0.00% -2.06% NZD -2.46% -1.68% -2.05% -1.73% -0.93% -0.01% -2.06% CHF -0.33% 0.42% 0.06% 0.38% 1.16% 2.06% 2.06% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

The US Dollar (USD) gathered strength in the American session on Thursday and triggered a leg lower in EUR/USD as safe-haven flows dominated the action in financial markets.

After suggesting on Wednesday that the 25% tariff package on Mexican and Canadian imports would go into effect on April 2nd, US President Donald Trump clarified on Thursday that they will be imposed on March 4th as initially planned. He further noted that China will also be charged an extra 10% tariff on that date. In response, major equity indexes in the US declined sharply, allowing the USD to outperform its risk-sensitive rivals.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) in Germany is forecast to rise 2.3% on a yearly basis in February, matching January's increase. A softer-than-forecast inflation reading could hurt the Euro with the immediate reaction.

Additionally, the US Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) will publish the Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index data for January. Although this report by itself is unlikely to alter the market pricing of the Federal Reserve's rate outlook in a significant way, a monthly core PCE Price Index increase of 0.4%, or higher, could further boost the USD and weigh on EUR/USD.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart stays well below 40 after EUR/USD closed below the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) for the first time in over two weeks on Thursday, reflecting a bearish shift in the short-term outlook.

On the downside, 1.0350 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement of the latest downtrend) aligns as next support before 1.0300-1.0290 (round level, Fibonacci 23.6% retracement) and 1.0250 (static level). In case EUR/USD stabilizes above 1.0390-1.0400 (Fibonacci 50% retracement, 200-period SMA) and confirms this level as support, 1.0440 (Fibonacci 61.8% retracement) and 1.0500-1.0510 (Fibonacci 78.6% retracement, static level) could be seen as next resistance levels.