EUR/USD trades deep in negative territory below 1.1650.

Global bond selloff causes investors to adopt a cautious stance.

The technical outlook points to a buildup of bearish momentum.

Following Monday's advance, EUR/USD reversed its direction in the European session on Tuesday and dropped below 1.1650. The pair's near-term technical outlook points to a buildup of bearish momentum as safe-haven flows dominate the action in financial markets.

Euro Price This week The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the weakest against the US Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.49% 0.74% 1.07% 0.29% 0.54% 0.56% 0.69% EUR -0.49% 0.23% 0.54% -0.20% 0.03% 0.06% 0.20% GBP -0.74% -0.23% 0.18% -0.43% -0.20% -0.17% 0.02% JPY -1.07% -0.54% -0.18% -0.72% -0.53% -0.48% -0.35% CAD -0.29% 0.20% 0.43% 0.72% 0.25% 0.27% 0.45% AUD -0.54% -0.03% 0.20% 0.53% -0.25% 0.04% 0.21% NZD -0.56% -0.06% 0.17% 0.48% -0.27% -0.04% 0.18% CHF -0.69% -0.20% -0.02% 0.35% -0.45% -0.21% -0.18% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

The US Dollar (USD) struggled to find demand on Monday as financial markets in the US remained closed in observance of the Labor Day holiday. Early Tuesday, the souring market mood helps the USD gather strength and causes EUR/USD to stretch lower.

The selloff seen in global bond markets forces investors to stay away from risk-sensitive assets. At the time of press, US stock index futures were down between 0.5% and 0.7%, while Eurostoxx 50 Index was losing 0.5%.

Meanwhile, the data from the Eurozone showed that the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), the European Central Bank's (ECB) preferred gauge of inflation, edged higher to 2.1% in August from 2% in July. This print, however, failed to support the Euro.

Later in the day, the Institute for Supply Management's (ISM) will publish the Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) data for August. The headline PMI is expected to rise slightly to 49 from 48 in July. A print above 50, which would highlight an expansion in the manufacturing sector's business activity, could support the USD with the immediate reaction. Conversely, a weaker-than-forecast PMI reading, especially if combined with a noticeable decline in the Employment subindex of the PMI survey, could limit the USD's gains.

Unless there is an improvement in market mood, any potential negative impact of the PMI data on the USD could remain short-lived.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart declines toward 40 and EUR/USD trades slightly below the 200-period Simple Moving Average (SMA), highlighting a buildup of bearish momentum.

On the downside, 1.1600 (static level, round level) aligns as the next support level before 1.1540 (static level) and 1.1500 (static level, round level). Looking north, immediate resistance level could be spotted at 1.1645-1.1660 (200-period SMA, 100-period SMA) ahead of 1.1690-1.1700 (20-period SMA, round level) and 1.1730 (static level).