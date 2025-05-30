EUR/USD Forecast: Euro struggles to find direction as attention turns to US inflation data

EUR/USD finds it difficult to build on Thursday's gains, holds above 1.1300.

Markets await April PCE inflation data from the US.

The technical outlook points to a lack of directional momentum.

Following the bearish action seen in the first half of the day on Thursday, EUR/USD regained its traction in the American session and closed the day in positive territory. The pair stays on the back foot early Friday and trades below 1.1350 ahead of key inflation data from the US.

Euro PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the weakest against the US Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.28% 0.38% 1.05% 0.61% 1.13% 0.54% 0.35% EUR -0.28% 0.12% 0.85% 0.33% 0.85% 0.27% 0.09% GBP -0.38% -0.12% 0.39% 0.21% 0.73% 0.14% -0.01% JPY -1.05% -0.85% -0.39% -0.44% 0.06% -0.56% -0.70% CAD -0.61% -0.33% -0.21% 0.44% 0.53% -0.06% -0.23% AUD -1.13% -0.85% -0.73% -0.06% -0.53% -0.61% -0.75% NZD -0.54% -0.27% -0.14% 0.56% 0.06% 0.61% -0.17% CHF -0.35% -0.09% 0.01% 0.70% 0.23% 0.75% 0.17% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

The US Dollar (USD) came under renewed selling pressure late Thursday and helped EUR/USD push higher. The data published by the US Department of Labor showed that there were 240,000 first-time applications for unemployment benefits in the week ending May 24, compared to the market expectation of 226,00.

Additionally, the Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit's decision to reinstate US President Donald Trump's tariffs, which were blocked by the Court of International Trade on Wednesday, during the review process of the appeal weighed on the USD.

The US Bureau of Economic Analysis will publish the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index data, the Federal Reserve's preferred gauge of inflation, for April later in the day.

Markets expect the core PCE Price Index to rise by 0.1% on a monthly basis in April after remaining unchanged in March. A reading of 0.3%, or higher, could boost the USD with the immediate reaction and cause EUR/USD to stretch lower heading into the weekend. On the other hand, a negative print in this data could trigger a USD selloff.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

The near-term technical outlook points to a lack of directional momentum, with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart holding slightly above 50. Also, EUR/USD fluctuates at around 1.1330, where the 200-period, 50-period and 20-period Simple Moving Averages (SMA) align.

On the upside, 1.1380 (Fibonacci 23.6% retracement of the latest uptrend) could be seen as the first resistance level before 1.1430 (static level) and 1.1500 (static level, round level). Looking south, supports could be spotted at 1.1270 (100-period SMA, Fibonacci 38.2% retracement), 1.1180 (Fibonacci 50% retracement) and 1.1080 (Fibonacci 61.8% retracement).