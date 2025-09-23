- EUR/USD trades marginally lower on the day below 1.1800.
- Mixed PMI data from Germany and the Eurozone make it difficult for the Euro to gather strength.
- Markets await US PMI data and Fed Chair Powell's speech.
EUR/USD stays under modest bearish pressure and trades below 1.1800 in the European session on Tuesday after closing in positive territory on Monday. The pair's technical outlook points to a lack of bullish momentum as market focus shifts to US data and Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell's speech.
Preliminary HCOB Manufacturing PMI in Germany declined to 48.5 from 49.8 in August, reflecting an ongoing contraction in the private sector's economic activity. On a positive note, HCOB Services PMI improved to 52.5 from 49.3 in this period.
In the Eurozone, the HCOB Manufacturing PMI declined to 49.5 from 50.7, pointing to a contraction in the manufacturing sector, while the Services PMI edged higher to 51.4 from 50.5.
Assessing the survey's findings, "cost inflation in the services sector, which the European Central Bank (ECB) watches closely, has eased slightly but remains unusually high given the fragile economic backdrop," Dr. Cyrus de la Rubia, Chief Economist at Hamburg Commercial Bank (HCOB), said and added: "Selling prices have cooled more noticeably, which might just prompt the ECB to consider whether a rate cut before year’s end could be back on the table.” The Euro struggles to attract buyers following the PMI data.
In the second half of the day, the US economic calendar will feature flash S&P Global PMIs for September. Markets expect the Composite PMI to hold steady at 54.6. In case the PMI data come in better than forecast, the immediate market reaction is likely to support the USD and vice versa.
Later in the American session, Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell will deliver a speech on the economic outlook at the Greater Providence Chamber of Commerce 2025 Economic Outlook Luncheon.
The CME Group FedWatch Tool shows that markets see about a 25% probability of one more 25 basis-points rate cut this year. In case Powell hints that they could lower rates twice more by the end of the year, citing worsening conditions in the labor market, investors' positioning suggests that there is room for further USD weakness. On the other hand, the USD could stay resilient against its peers and cause EUR/USD to stretch lower if Powell suggests that they will not commit to an aggressive policy easing and assess incoming data before deciding on interest rates in the upcoming meetings.
EUR/USD Technical Analysis
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart declines toward 50, reflecting a lack of buyer interest.
On the downside, the Fibonacci 23.6% retracement of the latest uptrend aligns as the first support level at 1.1770. In case EUR/USD drops below this level and starts using it as resistance, 1.1730 (100-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) on the 4-hour chart) could be seen as the next support level before 1.1690-1.1700 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement, 200-period SMA) and 1.1640 (Fibonacci 50% retracement).
Looking north, an interim resistance level could be spotted at 1.1800 (static level, round level) ahead of 1.1850 (upper limit of the ascending channel) and 1.1870 (end-point of the uptrend).
