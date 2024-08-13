EUR/USD edges lower after closing in positive territory on Monday.

The technical outlook is yet to point to a buildup of directional momentum.

The US economic calendar will feature producer inflation data.

EUR/USD closed the first trading day of the week marginally higher but failed to gather further bullish momentum. The pair holds above 1.0900 and continues to trade within its week-old range.

Euro PRICE Last 7 days The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies last 7 days. Euro was the weakest against the New Zealand Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.28% -0.17% 2.56% -0.66% -1.58% -1.59% 1.81% EUR -0.28% -0.42% 2.26% -0.95% -1.87% -1.93% 1.53% GBP 0.17% 0.42% 2.71% -0.51% -1.45% -1.50% 1.91% JPY -2.56% -2.26% -2.71% -3.15% -4.02% -4.11% -0.60% CAD 0.66% 0.95% 0.51% 3.15% -0.93% -1.00% 2.44% AUD 1.58% 1.87% 1.45% 4.02% 0.93% -0.04% 3.42% NZD 1.59% 1.93% 1.50% 4.11% 1.00% 0.04% 3.52% CHF -1.81% -1.53% -1.91% 0.60% -2.44% -3.42% -3.52% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

The pullback seen in the US Treasury bond yields limited the US Dollar's (USD) gains on Monday and helped EUR/USD edge higher. Early Tuesday, the benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield clings to small gains above 3.9% and allows the USD to stay resilient against its major rivals, capping the pair's upside.

The US Bureau of Labor Statistics will release the Producer Price Index (PPI) data for July later in the day. On a monthly basis, the PPI is forecast to rise 0.1% following the 0.2% increase recorded in June, while the core PPI is seen rising 0.2%. In case the monthly core PPI increases more than expected, the immediate reaction could provide a boost to the USD. Investors, however, could refrain from taking large positions ahead of the July Consumer Price Index, which will be released on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the data from Germany showed that the ZEW Survey - Economic Sentiment declined sharply to 17.9 in August from 41.8 in July. Similarly, the Economic Sentiment for the Eurozone dropped to 17.9 from 43.7 in the same period, making it hard for the Euro to find demand.

"The economic outlook for Germany is breaking down," the ZEW Institute said. "In the current survey, we observe the strongest decline of the economic expectations over the past two years."

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

EUR/USD continues to trade in the one-week-old horizontal range between 1.0900 and 1.0940. Additionally, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart retreats toward 50 early Tuesday, reflecting a lack of directional momentum.

In case EUR/USD breaks below 1.0900, 1.0880-1.0870, where the 100-period and the 20-day Simple Moving Averages (SMA) are located, could be seen as next support before 1.0850 (200-period SMA).

On the upside, resistances are located at 1.0940 (static level), 1.0960 (static level) and 1.1000 (psychological level, static level).