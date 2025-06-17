EUR/USD moves sideways at around 1.1550 in the European morning on Tuesday.

The cautious market mood caps the pair's upside.

The US Dollar holds its ground ahead of the Fed policy meeting.

After starting the week on a bullish note and climbing above 1.1600, EUR/USD lost its bullish momentum and erased a large portion of its daily gains on Monday to close marginally higher. The pair stays relatively calm and moves sideways at around 1.1550 in the European morning on Tuesday.

Euro PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the strongest against the Japanese Yen. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.14% 0.05% 0.17% -0.14% -0.81% -0.87% 0.10% EUR 0.14% 0.07% 0.30% 0.01% -0.55% -0.72% 0.25% GBP -0.05% -0.07% 0.26% -0.06% -0.61% -0.78% 0.18% JPY -0.17% -0.30% -0.26% -0.31% -1.28% -1.37% -0.49% CAD 0.14% -0.01% 0.06% 0.31% -0.60% -0.73% 0.23% AUD 0.81% 0.55% 0.61% 1.28% 0.60% -0.17% 0.79% NZD 0.87% 0.72% 0.78% 1.37% 0.73% 0.17% 0.97% CHF -0.10% -0.25% -0.18% 0.49% -0.23% -0.79% -0.97% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

The positive shift seen in risk mood made it difficult for the US Dollar (USD) to find demand early Monday and helped EUR/USD stretch higher. Early Tuesday, markets seem to have adopted a cautious stance, with US stock index futures losing about 0.5% in the European trading hours.

Although investors turned optimistic about a de-escalation of the Israel-Iran conflict after the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday that Iran was looking to end hostilities and resume talks about its nuclear program, the latest developments tell a different story. Citing Iran's IRNA news agency, Reuters reported that Iran has recently launched a "more powerful" new wave of missiles toward Israel. Additionally, a senior commander for the Iranian army noted that a new wave of hundred of drones will soon hit Israel.

Meanwhile, European Central Bank (ECB) policymaker Yannis Stournaras told Greek media on Tuesday that the ECB has reached a point of equilibrium and added that any further rate cuts will depend on data.

In the second half of the day, Retail Sales and Industrial Production data for May will be featured in the US economic calendar. Ahead of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcements on Wednesday, investors are likely to ignore these releases. In case markets remain risk-averse, with Wall Street's main indexes opening on a bearish note, the USD could hold its ground and make it difficult for EUR/USD to regain its traction.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart stays slightly above 50 and EUR/USD fluctuates at around the 20-period Simple Moving Average (SMA), reflecting a lack of directional momentum.

On the downside, immediate support level is located at 1.1550 (mid-point of the ascending channel) before 1.1500-1.1490 (round level, 50-period SMA) and 1.1460 (lower limit of the ascending channel). Looking north, resistance levels could be seen at 1.1600 (round level, static level), 1.1640 (upper limit of the ascending channel) and 1.1700 (static level, round level).