- EUR/USD continues to fluctuate in a narrow channel below 1.0800.
- The pair could start stretching lower in case risk mood sours.
- The US economic docket will not offer any high-impact data releases on Tuesday.
EUR/USD failed to gather directional momentum and closed the first day of the week virtually unchanged as trading conditions remained thin due to the US Presidents' Day holiday. The pair continues to move sideways below 1.0800 early Tuesday.
Euro price this week
The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the weakest against the New Zealand Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|CAD
|AUD
|JPY
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.15%
|0.18%
|0.21%
|0.05%
|0.16%
|-0.02%
|0.27%
|EUR
|-0.15%
|0.01%
|0.07%
|-0.11%
|0.01%
|-0.17%
|0.12%
|GBP
|-0.18%
|-0.03%
|0.03%
|-0.14%
|-0.02%
|-0.20%
|0.09%
|CAD
|-0.21%
|-0.07%
|-0.03%
|-0.16%
|-0.05%
|-0.23%
|0.07%
|AUD
|-0.03%
|0.11%
|0.13%
|0.17%
|0.11%
|-0.07%
|0.22%
|JPY
|-0.15%
|-0.01%
|0.06%
|0.05%
|-0.09%
|-0.18%
|0.13%
|NZD
|0.03%
|0.16%
|0.20%
|0.24%
|0.07%
|0.17%
|0.30%
|CHF
|-0.29%
|-0.14%
|-0.10%
|-0.07%
|-0.24%
|-0.14%
|-0.30%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).
US Stock index futures trade in negative territory in the early European session on Tuesday. In case Wall Street's main indexes open in the red and stretch lower after the long weekend, the US Dollar (USD) could stay resilient against its rivals and make it difficult for EUR/USD to gain traction.
The US economic docket will not feature any high-impact data releases that could influence EUR/USD's action in the near term. The US Treasury will hold 52-week and 6-month note auctions later in the day.
In its monthly report published on Monday, Germany's Bundesbank said that Germany is likely in recession now, citing weak external demand, muted consumption and cautious investments.
On Wednesday, the European Commission will release the preliminary Consumer Confidence data for February. In the American session, the Federal Reserve will release the minutes of the January policy meeting. On Thursday, Manufacturing and Services PMI data from the Eurozone, Germany and the US will be scrutinized by market participants.
EUR/USD Technical Analysis
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart retreated toward 50 after rising to 60 on Monday, highlighting a loss of bullish momentum. On the upside, the 100-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) acts as immediate resistance at 1.0780 before 1.0800 (psychological level, Fibonacci 23.6% retracement of the latest downtrend). In case EUR/USD manages to flip the latter into support, it could target 1.0840 (200-period SMA) next.
On the downside, first support is located at 1.0750 (50-period SMA) before 1.0725 (static level) and 1.0700 (end-point of the downtrend, psychological level).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains unchanged around 1.0800 on FOMC Minutes
EUR/USD keeps the daily range around the 1.0800 region in the wake of the release of the FOMC Minutes, which came in broadly in line with expectations.
GBP/USD regains the smile after FOMC Minutes weigh on the Dollar
The buying momentum around GBP/USD picks up extra pace in the wake of the publication of the FOMC Minutes, which appear to have put the Greenback under downside pressure.
Gold remains on the defensive post-FOMC Minutes
The weak performance around Gold prices remain well in place after the release of the FOMC Minutes seems to have lent extra legs to the rebound in US yields, while the Greenback trades with mild losses.
Bitcoin is 23% away from ATHs, but retail is still not here, why?
Bitcoin’s journey so far has been nothing short of shocking. From ETF approval to countries warming up to crypto regulation, the crypto landscape seems to have changed quite a bit.
The Federal Reserve enables and grows big government
The Federal Reserve is the engine that powers one of the biggest, most powerful governments in history. Fed monetary policy allows the government to borrow and spend far more than it would under normal market conditions.