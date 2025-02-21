EUR/USD holds steady near 1.0500 after posting strong gains on Thursday.

Investors await preliminary February PMI data from Germany, the Eurozone and the US.

Profit-taking ahead of the German election could ramp up the pair's volatility heading into the weekend.

EUR/USD gathered bullish momentum and climbed above 1.0500 on Thursday, as the US Dollar (USD) came under heavy selling pressure. The pair holds steady at around 1.0500 in the European morning on Friday as investors await preliminary February Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) data.

Euro PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the strongest against the Canadian Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.05% -0.68% -1.07% 0.06% -0.61% -0.72% -0.14% EUR 0.05% -0.48% -1.03% 0.21% -0.47% -0.57% 0.01% GBP 0.68% 0.48% -0.46% 0.70% 0.06% -0.09% 0.49% JPY 1.07% 1.03% 0.46% 1.13% 0.48% 0.55% 0.89% CAD -0.06% -0.21% -0.70% -1.13% -0.65% -0.79% -0.21% AUD 0.61% 0.47% -0.06% -0.48% 0.65% -0.09% 0.49% NZD 0.72% 0.57% 0.09% -0.55% 0.79% 0.09% 0.58% CHF 0.14% -0.01% -0.49% -0.89% 0.21% -0.49% -0.58% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

The USD Index, which tracks the USD's valuation against a basket of six major currencies, declined sharply on Thursday. The US Department of Labor reported that the weekly Initial Jobless Claims rose to 219,000 from 214,000. Moreover, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield dropped below 4.5%, further weighing on the USD.

HCOB Composite PMI in Germany and the Eurozone are both forecast to come in above 50 in February's flash estimate and show an ongoing expansion in the private sector's business activity. In case one of these PMIs drop into the contraction territory below 50, the Euro could have a hard time finding demand.

In the second half of the day, S&P Global will publish the Manufacturing and Services PMI reports for the US. If the Services PMI comes in above the market expectation of 53, the USD could gather strength with the immediate reaction.

It's worth mentioning that Germany is preparing for a general election to the Bundestag, the lower house of its parliament, on February 23. Investors could opt to book their profits toward the end of the European session and trigger a leg lower in EUR/USD.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart holds above 60, suggesting that the bullish bias remains intact. On the upside, 1.0500-1.0510 (round level, Fibonacci 78.6% retracement of the latest downtrend) aligns as the first resistance area before 1.0550 (static level) and 1.0600 (beginning point of the downtrend).

In case EUR/USD fails to stabilize above 1.0500-1.0510, buyers could hesitate. In this scenario, supports could be seen at 1.0440 (Fibonacci 61.8% retracement), 1.0390-1.0400 (100-period Simple Moving Average (SMA), 50-day SMA, Fibonacci 50% retracement of the latest downtrend) and 1.0375 (200-period SMA).