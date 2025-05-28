EUR/USD struggles to stage a rebound following Tuesday's decline.

The US Dollar stays resilient against its rivals on upbeat data releases.

The Fed will publish the minutes of the May policy meeting.

EUR/USD stays on the back foot and trades slightly above 1.1300 in the European morning on Wednesday after closing in negative territory on Tuesday. The technical outlook is yet to point to a buildup of recovery momentum.

The data published by the Conference Board showed on Tuesday that consumer sentiment in the US improved in May, with the CB Consumer Confidence Index rising to 98.0 from 86.0 in April.

Assessing the survey's findings, "consumers were less pessimistic about business conditions and job availability over the next six months and regained optimism about future income prospects," said Stephanie Guichard, Senior Economist, Global Indicators at the Conference Board.

Additionally, Durable Goods Orders contracted at a slightly softer pace than expected in April. Upbeat data readings helped the US Dollar (USD) preserve its strength in the second half of the day on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the European Central Bank reported in its latest Consumer Expectations Survey that inflation expectations for the next 12 months increased to 3.1% from 2.9% in the previous survey. This headline seems to be helping the Euro find support.

The US economic calendar will not feature any high-impact data releases on Wednesday. Later in the American session, the Federal Reserve (Fed) will publish the minutes of the May policy meeting.

The CME FedWatch Tool shows that markets virtually see no chance of a Fed rate reduction in June and price in about a 25% probability of a cut in July. In case the publication shows that policymakers are willing to wait longer to assess the impact of the new trade regime on the inflation outlook before taking the next policy step, the USD could hold its ground and cause EUR/USD to stretch lower.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart stays slightly below 50, reflecting a lack of buyer interest. The 200-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) aligns as immediate support at 1.1300. In case EUR/USD drops below this level, 1.1270 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level of the latest uptrend, 100-period SMA) could be seen as next support before 1.1180 (Fibonacci 50% retracement).

On the upside, resistance levels could be spotted at 1.1380 (Fibonacci 23.6% retracement), 1.1430 (static level) and 1.1500 (static level, round level).