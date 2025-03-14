EUR/USD holds steady at around 1.0850 in the European session on Friday.

The technical outlook shows no signs of a buildup in directional momentum.

UoM Consumer Sentiment Index data will be featured in the US economic calendar.

EUR/USD seems to have entered a consolidation phase at around 1.0850 after closing the previous two days in negative territory. The pair's near-term technical outlook fails to provide a directional clue.

Euro PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the weakest against the New Zealand Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.16% -0.01% 0.66% 0.37% 0.05% -0.05% 0.51% EUR 0.16% 0.11% 0.79% 0.54% 0.29% 0.09% 0.55% GBP 0.01% -0.11% 0.63% 0.41% 0.18% -0.07% 0.52% JPY -0.66% -0.79% -0.63% -0.28% -0.54% -0.77% -0.06% CAD -0.37% -0.54% -0.41% 0.28% -0.37% -0.42% 0.11% AUD -0.05% -0.29% -0.18% 0.54% 0.37% -0.20% 0.32% NZD 0.05% -0.09% 0.07% 0.77% 0.42% 0.20% 0.64% CHF -0.51% -0.55% -0.52% 0.06% -0.11% -0.32% -0.64% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

The US Dollar (USD) held its ground on Thursday as safe-haven flows continued to dominate the action in financial markets. Additionally, the data published by the US Department of Labor showed that the number of first-time applications for unemployment benefits declined slightly to 220,000 from 222,000 in the previous week.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump said in a social media post on Thursday that he would seek to impose 200% tariffs on European wine and champagne imports. In response, French Finance Minister Eric Lombard said Trump's threat to augment tariffs on French liquor imports were not surprising and called his actions an "idiotic war."

In the second half of the day, the University of Michigan will publish the preliminary Consumer Sentiment Index data for March. A noticeable deterioration in consumer confidence could hurt the USD ahead of the weekend and help EUR/USD keep its footing.

Investors could also react to changes in risk perception. At the time of press, US stock index futures were up between 0.6% and 1%. A bullish action in Wall Street could make it difficult for the USD to outperform its rivals and open the door for a rebound in EUR/USD.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

EUR/USD retreated below the lower limit of the ascending regression channel and the Relative Strength Index fell slightly below 50, reflecting a lack of buyer interest. On the downside, 1.0800 (static level, round level) could be seen as next support before 1.0730 (200-day SMA).

In case EUR/USD holds steady above 1.0850 (static level), it could face next resistance at 1.0900 (round level, static level) ahead of 1.0940 (static level).