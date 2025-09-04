EUR/USD stays in a narrow channel at around 1.1650 early Thursday.

The near-term technical outlook highlights the pair's indecisiveness.

Upcoming data releases from the US could influence EUR/USD's action in the American session.

EUR/USD fluctuates at around 1.1650 in the European session after posting marginal gains on Wednesday. The pair's technical outlook points to a neutral stance in the near term but upcoming macroeconomic data releases from the US could drive the pair's action in the second half of the day.

Euro Price This week The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the weakest against the US Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.38% 0.33% 0.84% 0.56% 0.32% 0.40% 0.65% EUR -0.38% -0.05% 0.41% 0.17% -0.08% 0.02% 0.26% GBP -0.33% 0.05% 0.36% 0.22% -0.03% 0.07% 0.36% JPY -0.84% -0.41% -0.36% -0.24% -0.52% -0.42% -0.18% CAD -0.56% -0.17% -0.22% 0.24% -0.22% -0.15% 0.14% AUD -0.32% 0.08% 0.03% 0.52% 0.22% 0.10% 0.39% NZD -0.40% -0.02% -0.07% 0.42% 0.15% -0.10% 0.29% CHF -0.65% -0.26% -0.36% 0.18% -0.14% -0.39% -0.29% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

The US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reported on Wednesday that JOLTS Job Openings declined to 7.18 million in July from 7.35 million in June. This print came in worse than the market expectation of 7.4 million and caused the US Dollar (USD) to weaken with the immediate reaction. In turn, EUR/USD edged higher to end the day in positive territory.

Later in the day, ADP Employment Change and the Institute for Supply Management's (ISM) Services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) data for August will be featured in the US economic calendar.

Markets expect employment in the private sector to rise by 65,000 in August following the 104,000 increase recorded in July. A negative surprise, with a print below 50,000, could weigh on the USD in the early American session and help EUR/USD regain its traction. On the other hand, a reading above 75,000 could weigh on the pair.

Investors will also pay close attention to the Employment Index of the ISM Services PMI report, if the headline PMI stays above 50 as anticipated. In case the employment component of the survey recovers above 50 and highlights an increase in the service sector payrolls, the USD is likely to gather strength and trigger another leg lower in EUR/USD.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart moves sideways slightly below 50 and EUR/USD fluctuates at around the 20-day and the 50-day Simple Moving Averages (SMA), currently located in the 1.1650-1.1660 region, highlighting a neutral stance.

On the downside, the first support level could be seen at 1.1640 (200-period SMA) ahead of 1.1600 (static level, round level) and 1.1540 (static level). In case EUR/USD manages to clear 1.1650-1.1660 area and confirms that level as support, 1.1700 (round level, static level) could be seen as the next resistance level before 1.1740 (static level).