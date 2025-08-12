EUR/USD trades in a tight range above 1.1600 after posting marginal losses on Monday.

Investors await July CPI inflation data from the US.

The near-term technical outlook points to a neutral stance.

EUR/USD moves sideways slightly above 1.1600 after closing marginally lower on Monday. As investors await July Consumer Price Index (CPI) data from the US, the pair's near-term technical outlook highlights a neutral stance.

Euro PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the weakest against the British Pound. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.29% -0.06% 0.59% 0.27% 0.50% 0.59% 0.12% EUR -0.29% -0.36% 0.33% -0.01% 0.20% 0.25% -0.17% GBP 0.06% 0.36% 0.62% 0.35% 0.57% 0.61% 0.19% JPY -0.59% -0.33% -0.62% -0.28% -0.05% 0.07% -0.33% CAD -0.27% 0.01% -0.35% 0.28% 0.23% 0.27% -0.18% AUD -0.50% -0.20% -0.57% 0.05% -0.23% 0.05% -0.38% NZD -0.59% -0.25% -0.61% -0.07% -0.27% -0.05% -0.42% CHF -0.12% 0.17% -0.19% 0.33% 0.18% 0.38% 0.42% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

The US Dollar (USD) held its ground on Monday and caused EUR/USD to edge lower as investors cheered the news of the US and China agreeing to extend the trade truce for another 90 days.

Annual inflation in the US, as measured by the change in the CPI, is expected to rise to 2.8% in July from 2.7% in June. On a monthly basis, the CPI and the core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, are forecast to increase by 0.2% and 0.3%, respectively.

In case the headline annual CPI comes in above the market consensus, the USD could gather strength against its rivals with the immediate reaction. If this data matches the expectation, investors could react to the monthly core CPI print. A stronger-than-forecast increase in this figure could be supportive for the USD. Conversely, a soft core inflation reading is likely to feed into expectations of three Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cuts this year and hurt the USD, allowing EUR/USD to gain traction.

According to the CME FedWatch Tool, investors are currently pricing in a 43% probability of the Fed lowering the policy rate by a total of 75 bps in the remainder of the year.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart moves sideways near 50 and EUR/USD fluctuates at around the 100-period Simple Moving Average (SMA), while remaining in between the 50-period and the 20-period SMAs, reflecting a neutral stance.

The 100-period SMA could be seen as a pivot level at 1.1625. Once EUR/USD confirms that level as support, 1.1650-1.1665 (Fibonacci 23.6% retracement of the latest uptrend, 200-period SMA) could be seen as the next resistance before 1.1700 (static level, round level) and 1.1760 (static level).

On the downside, 1.1600-1.1590 (static level, round level, 50-period SMA) aligns as the first support before 1.1540 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement) and 1.1500 (static level, round level).