EUR/USD Forecast: Euro shows signs of life as focus shifts to central bank meetings

EUR/USD continues to edge higher and trades slightly above 1.1650 after closing in positive territory on Monday. The technical outlook hints a bullish reversal in the short term but investors could move to the sidelines ahead of the Federal Reserve's (Fed) and the European Central Bank's (ECB) policy meetings.

Euro Price This week The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the strongest against the New Zealand Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.19% 0.12% -0.68% -0.05% -0.11% 0.26% -0.35% EUR 0.19% 0.32% -0.39% 0.14% 0.15% 0.44% -0.16% GBP -0.12% -0.32% -0.83% -0.18% -0.16% 0.12% -0.52% JPY 0.68% 0.39% 0.83% 0.55% 0.48% 0.82% 0.24% CAD 0.05% -0.14% 0.18% -0.55% -0.12% 0.31% -0.34% AUD 0.11% -0.15% 0.16% -0.48% 0.12% 0.28% -0.36% NZD -0.26% -0.44% -0.12% -0.82% -0.31% -0.28% -0.64% CHF 0.35% 0.16% 0.52% -0.24% 0.34% 0.36% 0.64% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

The risk-positive market atmosphere made it difficult for the US Dollar (USD) to find demand and allowed EUR/USD to register gains at the beginning of the week. Market participants remain optimistic about the United States (US) and China reaching an agreement to deescalate the trade conflict.

Early Tuesday, the market mood remains relatively upbeat after US President Donald Trump signed framework agreements on rare earths and minerals with Asian nations. Furthermore, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield stretches lower following Monday's decline, keeping the USD's recovery attempts in check.

In the second half of the day, the US economic calendar will feature the Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index for October. A noticeable improvement in this data could support the USD and limit EUR/USD's upside in the American session. Nevertheless, investors are likely to refrain from taking large positions while preparing for the monetary policy announcements.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator rose above 60 and EUR/USD broke above the descending trend line, highlighting a bullish tilt in the short-term outlook.

The 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) aligns as an immediate resistance level at 1.1660. In case EUR/USD rises above this level and confirms it as support, 1.1690-1.1700 (200-period SMA, Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level of the latest uptrend) could be seen as the next resistance level before 1.1760 (Fibonacci 23.6% retracement).

On the downside, support levels could be seen at 1.1580 (Fibonacci 61.8% retracement), 1.1550 (static level) and 1.1500 (Fibonacci 78.6% retracement).