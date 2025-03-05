EUR/USD Forecast: Euro shows no signs of slowing despite overbought conditions

EUR/USD trades at multi-month highs above 1.0650 early Wednesday.

The US Dollar stays under pressure ahead of key data releases from the US.

The technical outlook points to overbought conditions in the near term.

EUR/USD continues to stretch higher after posting impressive gains for two consecutive days and trades at its highest level since early November above 1.0650 on Wednesday. The pair's near-term technical outlook points to overbought conditions but investors might refrain from betting on a steady US Dollar (USD) recovery unless the US data releases offer positive surprises.

Euro PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the strongest against the US Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -2.88% -2.06% -0.69% -0.36% -1.04% -1.25% -1.58% EUR 2.88% 0.73% 2.05% 2.40% 1.79% 1.48% 1.16% GBP 2.06% -0.73% 1.42% 1.66% 1.04% 0.74% 0.42% JPY 0.69% -2.05% -1.42% 0.54% -0.32% -0.53% -0.91% CAD 0.36% -2.40% -1.66% -0.54% -0.54% -0.90% -1.22% AUD 1.04% -1.79% -1.04% 0.32% 0.54% -0.29% -0.63% NZD 1.25% -1.48% -0.74% 0.53% 0.90% 0.29% -0.32% CHF 1.58% -1.16% -0.42% 0.91% 1.22% 0.63% 0.32% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

Growing concerns over an economic downturn in the US triggered a USD selloff this week. In an interview with Fox News late Tuesday, US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick hinted that US President Donald Trump may be preparing to roll back tariffs on Canadian and Mexican imports less than 48 hours after imposing them. Early Wednesday, the improving risk mood makes it difficult for the USD to find demand and allows the pair to stretch higher. At the time of press, US stock index futures were up between 0.5% and 0.8%.

Meanwhile, the Euro benefits from the latest political developments in Germany. "The conservatives and the Social Democrats agreed to seek a loosening of Germany's debt brake to allow higher defence spending, as well as proposing to create a 500 billion euro ($529 billion) infrastructure fun," Reuters reported on Tuesday.

Later in the day, the US economic calendar will feature ADP Employment Change and ISM Services PMI data for February.

Markets expect private sector payrolls to rise by 140,000 following the 183,000 increase recorded in January. In the meantime, the ISM Services PMI is forecast to edge lower to 52.6 from 52.8. In case both of these data releases come in better than analysts' estimates, the USD could stage a rebound and cause EUR/USD to correct lower. On the flip side, disappointing readings are likely to feed into recession fears and put additional weight on the USD's shoulders.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart stays well above 70, reflecting overbought conditions. On the upside, 1.0700 (round level, static level) aligns as immediate resistance before 1.0760 (static level), and 1.0800 (static level, round level).

On the downside, 1.0650 (static level) could be seen as interim support ahead of 1.0600 and (round level) and 1.0510-1.0500 (static level, round level).